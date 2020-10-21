Public health officials on Wednesday reported 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County and no new recoveries.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, also reported the number of patients with confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus being treated in Tyler hospitals rose by 15.
In Gregg, County, the health district reports there have been 2,503 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,097 recoveries from the virus and 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, there were 364 confirmed active cases in Gregg County residents and 10 active cases in the county jail.
After two days of steep increases in recoveries in Gregg and Smith counties, the health district reported no new ones Wednesday.
In Smith County, health officials reported two dozen new confirmed cases of the virus for a total of 4,293.
The county has had 69 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 3,442 recoveries from the virus.
On Wednesday, there were 782 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Smith County and 10 active cases in the county jail.
NET Health reported 155 patients with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases were being treated Wednesday in Tyler hospitals.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday said his county is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases as he reported 20 new ones.
“Please do your part to stop the spread. If you've not been wearing a mask in public places, now is a good time to start,” he said. “Do your best to avoid crowds. Frequent hand washing is also recommended. Let's get this trend headed back the other direction.”
The county has had 1,042 confirmed positive cases, 913 recoveries and 35 deaths. On Wednesday, the county had 94 known active cases.
The state on Wednesday reported six new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 990 positive cases, according to the state, and 21 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by four to a cumulative 467. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Statewide
The second coronavirus wave in Texas continued with more active cases than at any time since the summertime peak, according to numbers state health officials reported Wednesday.
An estimated that 84,538 cases of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, were active Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. That was the most since Sept. 1. Of those, 4,782 cases required hospitalization, the most since Aug. 26.
The 4,991 new cases, along with 261 unreported cases from earlier, increased the Texas total for the eight-month outbreak to 838,809 cases. However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Texas COVID-19 death toll of 114 Wednesday raised the outbreak toll to 17,201.