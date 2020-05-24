Gregg County has another COVID-19 death, raising the tally to five, County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne confirmed Sunday.
The patient was a nursing home resident who was in the intensive care unit of a hospital for a few days, Browne said. He could not say which hospital or nursing home.
"It's unfortunate," Browne said. "All the deaths have had something to do with the nursing homes; all residents and one worker that went to the nursing homes, and that's what we wanted to keep it out of."
The county also had an increase of six COVID-19 cases Sunday, he said. The total cases now are 203.
Browne said he believes all six new cases are a result of community spread.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported the county has administered 1,979 tests, of which 1,647 were negative, 129 pending, 203 positive, 58 recovered and five deaths.