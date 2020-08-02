From staff and wire reports
As Texas reported more than 250 new coronavirus deaths for the fourth day in a row Saturday, Gregg County recorded a single-digit increase in new virus cases for the first time in a month.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Saturday that the county added six cases for a total of 1,387. Recoveries and deaths remained at 276 and 22, respectively.
Harris added that there have been 5,913 tests administered in Gregg County, with 4,260 negative results and 266 pending tests.
Saturday’s six new cases is the first time since June 29 that Gregg County did not report a double-digit daily increase.
Gregg County added exactly 1,000 virus cases in July, which was an increase of 262% from the 381 cases reported by June 30.
Elsewhere, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said his county recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 624 and added one recovery to total 469. Harrison County has seen 35 deaths.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported four new cases to bring the total to 285.
The office also said in a statement that the county’s death total had been adjusted from three to two by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Unfortunately, we have no information as to why,” the statement said.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported 19 new coronavirus cases to raise the total in his county to 1,295.
“Hospital reports a very busy Friday, especially in the emergency room, with new COVID patients,” Lee said in a statement. “Currently 9 COVID patients at (Titus Regional Medical Center). Had to transfer a patient, but was a challenge to find a receiving hospital.
“WE ARE NOT TRENDING DOWN. Please be diligent to slow this down. Protect others and yourself.”
Statewide, 9,539 new COVID-19 cases were reported to bring the state’s total to 430,485 in 250 counties.
Also, 268 more deaths were reported, raising the statewide COVID-19 death total to 6,837.
And 8,969 Texans were hospitalized Saturday for the coronavirus, which is 858 less than a week ago.