Gregg County political parties have announced changes to their conventions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gregg County Republicans were to convene Saturday, but that has tentatively changed to June 13, party Chairman Gary Nice said Tuesday. The convention will remain at the Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road.
“There’s a lot of elderly Republicans, and there’s no way we’re going to do it Saturday,” Nice said.
Meanwhile, the Gregg County Democratic Convention will still be held Saturday, but it has been moved to the party’s headquarters at 2411 S. Eastman Road in Longview, party Chairman Jim Cogar said.
The convention was originally scheduled at a Gregg County-owned community center, but the county has ordered the cancellation or postponement of all events at its community centers in the next two weeks.
As for the Republican state convention, it was moved from an original date in May to a tentative calendar slot of July 13-18, though it will still be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Nice said.
Organizers are working out hotel and other potential changes.