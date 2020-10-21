All Gregg County school districts have received an A in Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas ratings. The grades show the state determined those districts are spending tax dollars responsibly.
According to the Texas Education Agency, FIRST ratings ensure public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices.
Hallsville ISD received a B rating, but Superintendent Jeff Collum said it was expected because of an influx of students at the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville.
Collum said the state gives schools a ratio for assets to liabilities. He said the district has an influx of revenue from the academy that tipped the ratio.
He said the district anticipated the lower rating and that it was a “catch-22” of the virtual academy’s first year, but he still believes the program has been hugely beneficial.
“This was probably one of the only points we looked at and thought this was the less of two evils,” he said.
Hallsville ISD’s score next year should be an A because the district will be able to predict enrollment better and balance out the ratio, Collum said.
Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, White Oak, Kilgore, Gladewater and Sabine ISDs all received an A rating.
Spring Hill ISD scored a perfect 100. Superintendent Wayne Guidry said at a board meeting in September that this is an improvement from the previous year’s rating when the district received a superior rating. The score is now perfect because of improvements to the district’s debt service funds.
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray presented the score to the board earlier this month.
“We feel confident we are being stewards of the taxpayer dollar and spending responsibly,” he said at the time.
Pine Tree ISD has scheduled a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 to discuss the FIRST rating in the board room of the administration building, 1701 Pine Tree Road.