Even with schools out for the summer, districts are still providing free meals for children in the Longview area.
Summer feeding programs allow children to go to a local campus and get meals during the time schools aren’t in session. The programs are typically funded with grants from the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Several Gregg County school districts are offering the service. Families also can use other ways to find a meal site anywhere in the state by calling 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator, visiting www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map or texting FOODTX or COMIDA to 877-877.
Longview ISD
Eleven Longview ISD campuses are summer feeding sites. Child Nutrition Director Phyllis Dozier said in a statement that any child 18 and younger can pick up breakfast and lunch.
East Texas Montessori Prep Academy and Bramlette STEAM Academy will offer breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Montessori campus and Monday through Thursday at Bramlette now through June 30.
J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School — recently renamed Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School — Forest Park Middle School, Foster Middle School and Judson STEAM Academy all will offer breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 7 through July 1.
Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and Longview High School will be open for meal pickups for breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday now through Aug. 13.
Pine Tree ISD
All children 18 and younger can get meals from Pine Tree ISD starting June 7.
Pine Tree Primary School will offer breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday June 7 to 24 and July 6 to 22.
At Birch Elementary School, breakfast will be served 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from July 6 to 22.
Parkway Elementary School will serve breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 7 to 24.
The middle school campus will have breakfast 8:25 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 6 to 22.
The junior high school will serve at the same times as the middle school from June 7 to 24.
Spring Hill and White Oak ISDs will not offer summer feeding programs this year. However, families in those districts can pick up meals at locations offered by other districts.
Sabine ISD
Sabine ISD Child Nutrition Director Sunnie Caldwell said in a statement that the district is offering grab-and-go meals 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday now through June 30 at the middle school.
She said children can get lunch and breakfast for the next day from the middle school campus.
“Households have two options when picking up meals,” Caldwell said. “Children may come to the site and select their meals, or a parent/guardian may pick up meals for the children in their household. If a parent or guardian would like to pick up meals for their household, they are required to bring proof that they have children under the age of 18. Examples of proof accepted: birth certificate, print out from parent portal and report cards.”
Gladewater ISD
Gladewater ISD Food Service Director Darla Allen said in a statement that the district will serve meals Monday through Thursday now through June 30.
Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available 11 a.m. until noon at Weldon Elementary School.
“Gladewater ISD children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” Allen said. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”
Kilgore ISD
Breakfast will be served 7:15-8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all Kilgore ISD locations.
The primary school will have meals Monday through Thursday now through July 1.
The intermediate campus and Chandler Elementary School will serve food Monday through Thursday from June 7 to 17.