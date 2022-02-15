Gregg County will begin looking for a construction management firm to oversee a possible project to build a parking garage in downtown Longview.
Gregg County Commissioners on Monday voted unanimously and without discussion to authorize Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis to advertise for and accept sealed proposals from firms interested in serving as the construction manager at risk for the project.
"I'm excited," about moving forward Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said after Monday's meeting.
The request for proposals says the estimated budget for the parking garage is $12.5 million. Proposals are due by March 15, at which point an advisory team that has been working to develop the parking garage project would evaluate the proposals and recommend a firm to county commissioners, who could vote on the advisory team's recommendation on April 11.
Davis explained the proposals would include a preliminary price, with proposals evaluated based on pricing, qualifications, experience and other factors. After a construction manager is selected, though, the county may negotiate with the selected firm. The selected firm also would be required to follow legal requirements as it worked with the county to accept bids to hire subcontractors for the work.
The construction manager at risk would then put a guaranteed maximum price on the project. If the county proceeds with the project at that point, the construction manager then would oversee the actual construction.
The county also still would have to decide how it would pay for the project, a decision Stoudt said commissioners would consider after a construction manager is hired.
He estimated the county could pay 70% to 80% of the project's cost with cash and then short term debt that would be repaid in five years if not sooner.
"I believe that as our tax base grows, we'll be able to repay that bond sooner than the five years," Stoudt said, after explaining that it's "really cheap" to borrow money right now.
Plans previously presented by Schwarz-Hanson Architects in Fort Worth show the proposed parking structure would be 65 feet tall, with 300 parking spaces and an office area that would house several county offices as well as the city's visitor center that already is located downtown. The garage would be built at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets. The county previously spent $1.2 million to purchase the former Regions Bank motor bank at the location.