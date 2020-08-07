Gregg County recorded its 25th COVID-19 related death on Friday, marking the county's fifth virus death within just more than a week.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Gregg County added 44 new cases and one death. The county on Friday had 1,502 cumulative cases, including 367 recoveries and 25 deaths. Recoveries in the county remained the same from the previous day.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the death was a woman in her late 70s who lived in a nursing home in Longview. She also had medical complications and died in the facility.
On Thursday, the reported death was also a woman in her late 70s who lived in a nursing home, but she was in a Kilgore facility. She was diagnosed on July 13 and placed into hospice prior to her death.
Browne said Longview hospitals are now treating 118 patients from East Texas fir the coronavirus, which is up by one since Thursday.
Harris said 6,182 total tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,448 negative and 232 pending tests.
On July 30, health officials reported two virus deaths and another three were recorded between this Monday and Friday.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the county's 22nd COVID-19 related death on Friday. On the same day, Smith County coronavirus recoveries outpaced new COVID-19 cases.
NET Health reported the death of a Bullard resident, 78 new recoveries and 54 virus cases. Smith County has 2,524 cumulative cases, including 1,744 active cases, 760 recoveries and the 22 deaths.
The number of East Texas patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Tyler hospitals also decreased to 151 on Friday, which is down by seven from the previous day.
Of the Smith County residents who have been diagnosed, nearly 80% are younger than the age of 60, based on NET Health data.
In Harrison County, 17 new cases and 15 recoveries were added on Friday, County Judge Chad Sims said in an afternoon update. The numbers bring the total count to 680, including 513 recoveries and 35 deaths.
Deaths remained the same in Harrison County.
Sims asked residents to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and avoiding crowds to protect vulnerable populations.
"We continue to have a steady rise in cases. It seems that most who get it recover fairly well," he said. "My concern is for those who have other significant health conditions that may not be healthy enough to fight through this."
As of Friday afternoon, Upshur County has reported 207 total cases, including 129 recoveries and three deaths.
Van Zandt County reported two new COVID-19 deaths, 48 recoveries and 19 new cases. The county has 394 cumulative cases, including 161 recoveries and eight deaths, NET Health data shows.
Henderson County added one new death, nine cases and 61 recoveries. The county has 641 cases, including 222 recoveries and 10 deaths, NET Health said.
Wood County has 316 cases, including 230 recoveries and 11 deaths.