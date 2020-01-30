Gregg County officials don't know how long the grand piano inside Kilgore Community House has sat ready for musicians' fingertips — but they're making sure it continues to serve.
The County Commissioners Court approved the sale of the 7-foot William Knabe & Co. grand piano for $1 to Kilgore College on Thursday.
Records indicate that the piano was first listed in the county's property inventory in 2010, Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd said, but he and staff say that piano has been inside the community center for decades — perhaps as far as the 1950s when the facility was built.
The piano was likely manufactured in the 1950s or 1960s, according to its serial number and information from piano rebuilding firm Forte Piano Co.
The piano's condition likely isn't as grand as it whenever it was placed inside the community center. The keys are damaged, and some young boys once spilled Coca-Cola onto it, Boyd said.
"The cost to refurbish it would be pretty extensive, and even if we refurbish it, we’re right back where we are with it just sitting there. So we’ve got an opportunity to give it to Kilgore College, and that’s why we have this on the agenda today," Boyd said.
Specialists examined the piano and determined that "it's apparently a very special piano," County Judge Bill Stoudt said, "so we want to give it to the Kilgore College Music Department."