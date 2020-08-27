After a months-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, jury trials are set to resume in Gregg County.
Jury selection will begin Monday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said Wednesday that the county needed to find a location that would be large enough to hold a jury panel while providing social distancing. The largest courtroom at the courthouse holds 180 people in the audience, but with social distancing guidelines, that number is reduced to about 40 people, Charles said.
The first trial is expected to start Tuesday.
Courts have been conducting limited in-person hearings as well as using the video conferencing application Zoom since the pandemic began.
Gregg County had developed a plan under state guidelines to begin jury trials in July. However, a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county forced the delay of that plan.
Charles said in July that Maude Cobb was being considered as the location for jury trials, but he said Wednesday that the facility was not logistically feasible.
It would take “a lot of work” to make a jury trial work there because of the difficulty in finding a place to hold defendants and jurors. Security in general also would be difficult.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We made the decision to realistically try the cases in our own courtroom,” Charles said. During trial, at least part of the jury will sit in the “audience” area to distance themselves. Tables will be moved around and spaced appropriately.
{p dir=”ltr”}If the plans goes forward, Gregg County will be the second in the state to resume jury trials, Charles said. Bowie County was the first.
{p dir=”ltr”}
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said Wednesday that in order to resume jury trials, the county had to develop a plan to submit to the Office of Court Administration.
“Gregg County has done that and been cleared,” he said. The county must meet safety guidelines requiring social distancing, masks, screening for security, screening for health and more.
“We checked all the boxes,” Hattaway said.
He said 750 jury summons were sent out last week, and a COVID-19 questionnaire was included with each summons.
The questionnaire asks potential jurors if they have been exposed to the virus, if they feel well and other questions.
Depending on responses, some potential jurors will be exempt from jury selection, Hattaway said.
“We want to put people at ease,” he said.
Masks will be required during jury selection.
“If someone forgets, we will have masks on hand,” Hattaway said, adding that hand sanitizer also will be provided.
“After everyone is seated (during jury selection), we will be passing out face shields,” he said. The clear face shields will allow lawyers to see the faces of potential jurors as they are asked questions.
Maude Cobb was chosen because it’s the biggest possible location in Gregg County, Hattaway said.
“Back in the old days, 200 to 300 people would go through the jury selection process,” he said of the time before the pandemic. He noted that people would be “packed like sardines” in courtrooms.
“There’s no way that it can happen in the courthouse with social distancing,” Hattaway said.
Capacity at Maude Cobb will be diminished because of social distancing. Two jury panels will be selected to serve in two trials, one criminal and one civil.
“We’ll cut Maude Cobb in half, essentially,” Hattaway said.
He said he expects two jury panels will be selected each week for the “foreseeable future.”
Two Gregg County courts will be able to have jury trials each week, and for the time being, the courts selected will be determined based on the number of cases, he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Charles emphasized the importance of making sure defendants have their constitutional right to a jury trial protected.
{p dir=”ltr”}He said Gregg County officials have learned from recent jury trials elsewhere about safety guidelines such as evidence handling and where best to seat members of the jury.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We also need to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Charles said.