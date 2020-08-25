Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano has been honored by the Sheriff’s Association of Texas for his contributions to law enforcement.
Cerliano was presented the Tom Tellepsen Award by Steve Westbrook, executive director of the association, and Tom Maddox, president of the association. The men surprised Cerliano with the award at the sheriff’s office, according to a Facebook post.
The award is named “in honor of the late Tom Tellepsen, a native of Norway, who became a staunch and patriotic American,” according to the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
The Tellepsen Foundation provides the award and was created to honor his lifelong support of law enforcement. According to the association, the award was established in 1975 and “is the highest of tributes to the sheriff who is selected as its recipient.”
Awardees receive a plaque and $2,500 from the Tellepsen family on behalf of the Tellepsen Foundation. A sheriff can be nominated by any active member of the association.
“The selection criterion includes the recognition of outstanding contributions to the advancement of law enforcement and criminal justice and honors more than ability and performance,” the award website states. “The recipient, who must possess these qualities, must additionally have demonstrated the human element that engraves his/her name in the hearts of all the law enforcement community, and a genuine love of the profession.”