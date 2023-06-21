The Gregg County Sheriff's Office — with the assistance of jail inmates — is distributing free water and ice today to community members in need.
The distribution site at 310 Turk St. in Longview opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers are asked to enter from Turk Street and follow a designated route while exiting onto Center Street.
"Our aim is to ensure a smooth and organized process for everyone's convenience and safety," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We recommend bringing containers for water and coolers for ice to transport them effectively."