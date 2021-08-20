The photo shows the Harleton couple gathered with their son, daughter and son-in-law, posing in front of their cowboy hat-topped Christmas tree.
That day in December was the last time the family was together and in good health. One week later, every member had contracted COVID-19.
“It literally hit my whole family,” Ashley Watterson said.
Gregg County sheriff's investigator Matt Alford, his daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Harley Watterson, tested positive first. Not long after, Matt’s wife, Virginia Alford, and their son, John Michael Alford, tested positive.
In the past eight months, their lives have been changed forever. Harley died from the virus. Matt remains on oxygen with an enlarged heart and has had two stents put in.
Meanwhile, Virginia had a heart attack and now has five stents.
And yet, they are incredibly blessed, they said.
“Our whole family was rocked. God had a plan, and he knew what he was doing,” Virginia said, voice breaking. “We would not have been able to make it without our faith, family and friends.”
“We do give the glory to God,” Matt said.
Hospitalized
While they were sick, Virginia would go back and forth to take care of her husband as well as Harley and Ashley.
“She did an outstanding job,” Matt said.
In January, Matt and Harley were hospitalized. Their rooms were next to each other on the COVID-18 floor at Longview Regional Medical Center before Harley was transferred to the ICU.
“You couldn't go in and visit,” Ashley said. “We went two months without seeing my husband.”
They were able to see Matt through a window, but Harley couldn’t get out of bed.
Virginia said the nurses and doctors at Longview Regional were amazing. The nurses helped Harley see Ashley through Facetime.
“So many were travelling nurses,” Virginia said. “Doctors and nurses are being pushed to the limit.”
Phone calls with his family were one of the things that kept Matt going when he was hospitalized.
Harley spent more than 62 days at Longview Regional.
“My husband ended up in the ICU and passed away,” Ashely said. Harley was 27.
Losing Harley was devastating.
“It was a very stressful time for everybody,” Ashley said. “Dealing with all that and not knowing what my dad’s outcome would be.”
Ashley said Harley was outgoing and “you never knew what he was going to say.” The couple had been together for seven years and were married for three years when he died Feb. 28.
“I never imagined that at 26, 27, that this would happen to any of us,” she said. “He was healthy. COVID hit, and it was just in and out trips to the hospital.”
The Alfords considered Harley a son. Virginia still refers to him as her baby and treasures the picture of their last Christmas together.
“My kids and my husband are my heart,” she said. “I am so proud of all my kids. Harley was an amazing son.”
Lasting effects
Matt said Thursday that he feels good, but some days are better than others.
“Days like today when it's cloudy and rainy, it's more difficult to breathe,” he said, adding that he was short of breath.
John Michael has recovered well, Virginia said.
“Compared to Matt and Harley, our COVID was a cake walk,” Virginia said.
Matt posted an update on Facebook during the summer, detailing the loss of Harley and “one set back after another” through their health struggles.
“We want everyone to know that we appreciate the thoughts and prayers,” Matt wrote. “We also want everyone to know that our faith in God has not wavered nor will it waver! We are extremely blessed to have the family, friends and support that we have. Now these two old worn out folks will do our best to help each other get through this.”
Matt developed heart problems due to the effects of COVID, he said. In May, he underwent a cardiac catheterization and had two stents placed.
“Almost a month to the day, I started having chest pain,” said Virginia, 53, said.
On June 26, Virginia had a heart attack. She was admitted to Longview Regional and also had a cardiac cath. She had five stents inserted before having a cardiac ablation to correct her heart rhythm. She spent a week in the hospital.
“I would blame it on COVID or a broken heart,” she said.
Matt and Virginia called their health problems “uncharted territory.”
Virginia never had chest pain or palpitations until COVID, and neither her nor Matt had previously diagnosed heart or lung issues.
Matt is on oxygen 24/7 and is unable to go back to work at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. According to his doctors, his lung capacity is at 50%.
“Throughout this whole process, we have been in contact with people who have been through similar situations,” Ashley said. “Some have bad outcomes like ours, and some have good outcomes.”
Ashley has been taking care of both of her parents during the past eight months.
“Our daughter is one of the strongest people I know,” Virginia said.
'Take this seriously'
Matt has worked in law enforcement for more than 32 years at the Ore City Police Department, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and then Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
He said he was able to help people with fundraising efforts throughout his career and never thought he would be on the other side of it.
“I always was emotional and proud of being able to help people,” Matt said. “But I can’t ask for help. I’m too proud, I guess. There’s so many people that came out of the woodwork to help us.”
Matt said his goal is to get over the effects of COVID-19 so that he can help others.
He said he hopes that more people will take the pandemic seriously and learn about how it has affected others.
“This is something that I hope and pray that people really take this seriously,” Matt said. “There are still so many people that are nonchalant with it. They are not only risking themselves, but are risking others.”
Neither Matt nor Virginia is able to work. As a result, they have no income, and Matt’s long-term disability has run out.
Fundraiser
The event is a donation-only BBQ lunch benefit with a raffle ticket drawing. Sandwiches and drinks will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Raffle tickets are $5 for a wide range of items.
The fundraiser was put together about a week ago, and the family said they never imagined they would receive so many donations. Firearms, dinners, purses, chimney sweep services, brisket and more have been donated.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said Matt has been a loyal and dedicated employee.
“Matt is always a positive person and always upbeat,” he said. “He hasn't lost that even with his health problems.”
Cerliano said he appreciates that the community is coming together to support the family in their time of need.
“Matt and his family are just good people too,” he said.
Funds received will be used for food, house payments, bills and medications.
“I’ve had lots of experience of being humbled,” Matt said. “This is the most humbling experience that could happen.”