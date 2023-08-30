The Gregg County Sheriff's Office will use about $760,000 in unused salary funds to purchase five new vehicles and to pay for overtime costs and more.
County commissioners approved the purchase and budget transfers at Monday's meeting.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Tuesday that the sheriff's office has 35 employee vacancies, so the unused salary funds account has built up.
In total, $262,000 went toward the purchase of five Ford Explorer SUVs; $120,000 for overtime hours; $70,000 to utilities; $50,000 to repairs and maintenance; $135,000 to groceries/food service; and $125,000 to supplies and fuel.
Five older police vehicles will be switched out for the new ones as part of a vehicle exchange program the sheriff's office takes part in, Stoudt said.
The new vehicles will be purchased through BuyBoard, a purchasing cooperative that allows entities to bypass the bidding process by buying directly from the state, he said. Stoudt expects the department will have the new vehicles by the end of the year.
The budget transfer to cover overtime illustrates a continued trend of staff shortages in county law enforcement that Stoudt referred to as a "statewide problem."
"Sitting on the (Texas Commission on Jail Standards) as I do as chairman, I talk to sheriffs all across the state, and hiring in law enforcement is difficult right now," he said.
Stoudt said sheriff's office pay scales aren't where they need to be. However, the county has addressed the issue in the coming budget by allocating $1.2 million for raises.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano previously told commissioners that a grant from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement will make up almost half of the $1.2 million by supplementing $4,800 for every staff member who has a TCOLE license.
Additionally, the sheriff's office offers a step-pay program designed to retain law enforcement personnel by allowing for additional compensation levels as employees meet longevity goals. Staff members can receive step pay up to the nine-year mark.
By putting the request in during the current budget cycle and before the next budget year that starts Oct. 1, Cerliano was able to reduce his department's costs and expenditures, Stoudt said.
He said the account with unused salary fund still has $275,000 left, which, if not used for jail medical expenses or other large costs, will go in the general fund for 2023-24.
Cerliano could not be reached for comment Tuesday.