Gregg County has set aside $2.5 million in federal coronavirus relief money initially allocated for a rural broadband expansion project with plans to instead pursue funding through grants obtained by a potential local partnership.
Commissioners voted Monday to de-obligate those funds and return the money to county reserves.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said Tuesday that AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. and Conterra Networks have been in discussions to work together for the broadband project and are seeking funds "much greater" than $2.5 million.
"They've got a meeting (soon) to discuss the pros and cons of joining forces and applying for a lot of these grants," Stoudt said. "The two together, connecting one another's systems could be a home run for Gregg County."
The initial allocation of $2.5 million was a small part of several payments the county was going to have to make toward the broadband project, he said. With the possibility of the SWEPCO/Conterra collaboration and the other avenues of funding the two entities can seek, the $2.5 million was no longer needed, he explained.
"We're talking about getting a whole lot more money to finish this project at one time versus getting it in pieces," Stoudt said.
He said he wants to stress the importance of the broadband project to the county and its determination to see it through.
"Gregg County is committed to broadband and rural areas, and we're just looking at a bigger and better and more efficient way to get there with partnerships," he said.
The $2.5 million moved to county reserves has not yet been designated to other projects.
In other business, commissioners discussed plans to celebrate the county's 150th anniversary.
The county will spend $45,000 to commemorate the event, including a birthday party in conjunction with the Gregg County Historical Museum's Dalton Days in the spring.
A logo for use at official Gregg 150 events and throughout the anniversary year also was approved.
The $45,000 also will pay for banners, flyers, refreshments and event-sponsored advertisements.
The official 150th anniversary date is April 12 — the day in 1873 when the Texas Legislature designated Gregg County from a land mass carved from Upshur County, Stoudt said.
Commissioners on Monday also approved negotiations of a contract with MHS Planning and Design for the proposed Sabine River Paddling Trail Project. According to Stoudt, two other engineering firms applied for the project before MHS was selected.
Stoudt previously said the project will create access points along the river for launching boats. The access points likely will include ramps, picnic areas, restrooms and more. The firm will design the access points and determine the best locations on the river for them, he said.
The county was previously awarded a $75,000 grant from the Sabine River Authority for engineering of the project.