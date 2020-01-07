At least twice in the last week, cyberattacks from Iran have tried to penetrate Gregg County's internet network to no avail, authorities said Tuesday.
"Right now, we are overblocking," County Information Technology Director Derold Miller said. "We are using three-layered firewalls. There’s been no immediate threat to Gregg County as far as Iran is concerned."
During a Domestic Terrorism Task Force meeting in Austin on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott warned Texans to be "particularly vigilant” over potential cyberterrorism from Iran, suggesting that heightened tensions with the country have caused an increase in attempted attacks on state agencies, according to The Texas Tribune.
As many as 10,000 attempted attacks per minute from Iran had been detected over the past 48 hours on state agency networks, Abbott said Tuesday, citing information from the Texas Department of Information Resources.
“This is something that everybody in the state of Texas needs to be concerned, prepared and be able to address,” Abbott said. “I think it’s very important that everybody be particularly vigilant about what may happen out of Iran.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said local authorities have been continually monitoring any rise in cyberattacks for about a year. The county already was defending against between 20,000 and 30,000 hits a day before international tension involving Iran escalated in the past week.
"In fact, we’ve even shut down our internet a couple of times until any perceived threat has passed to make sure our walls are holding up," the judge said.
Miller, whose ninth anniversary with Gregg County is Friday, said the county performs geoblocking. When a cyberattack hits the county's firewalls, the attack is seen and blocked automatically.
If an attack reaches the digital demilitarized zone — an area between the firewall and the county's actual network — the attack can't get into the network, Miller said.
He describes the demilitarized zone as the foyer to a home, or in this sense, the county's main website. The goal is to keep the attack from reaching secured information and programs.
The county's protective system shows a flag of origin for each attack, Miller said, "and then we can just isolate it from there. ... So, it's pretty sophisticated."
Amanda Crawford, executive director of the state Department of Information Resources, told reporters after the Austin meeting that “these sorts of attacks happen every day” — but that the state “is being extra vigilant” given recent clashes between the United States and Iran. Crawford also said that, to the department’s knowledge, no attempted attacks had so far been successful on any of the state agency networks that the department monitors.
“Today is no different than any other day,” she said, noting that the department sees “literally billions of probes on any given day.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to retaliate against the United States after President Donald Trump ordered a U.S. air strike that killed the country’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.
Crawford said she did not have specific information about which state agencies had specifically been targeted from Iran. And, asked whether the department had received federal direction to monitor attempted attacks, Crawford said agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had released bulletins on how to maintain vigilance, particularly on potential attacks from Iran.
Beyond that, Abbott mentioned other items the task force discussed during its closed-door portion of the meeting, including the possibility of pushing legislation during the next session that would define what domestic terrorism is.
Abbott formed the task force in August, just weeks after a gunman targeting Hispanics at an El Paso Walmart carried out a deadly mass shooting. He tasked the panel, made up of various federal, state and local officials, with analyzing current and emerging state threats to form prevention and response strategies.
Abbott also mentioned during Tuesday’s meeting that the Texas Department of Public Safety had submitted a report in response to his eight executive orders issued last year, most of which focused on strengthening law enforcement’s ability to respond and prevent future mass shootings.
The next public discussion surrounding mass violence is scheduled to happen Thursday in El Paso, where a House select committee on the issue will convene to hear testimony from people impacted by the mass shooting there last year.
— The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.