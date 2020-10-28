Gregg County voters are showing up to the polls in record numbers.
The county surpassed its 2016 early voting total Monday with 31,825 ballots cast. That compares with 31,203 total votes cast during the early voting period four years ago.
More than 43% of Gregg County’s about 73,000 registered voters have cast ballots in the past two weeks.
Early voting continues through Friday, and Election Day is Tuesday.
This past week, Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said she strongly encourages people to vote early to avoid long lines the closer it gets to Election Day.
Nealy said this past week that turnout had softened after the busy first week at the county’s 10 polling sites. On Friday, 1,780 votes were cast in the county; 965 on Saturday; 749 on Sunday; and 1,455 on Monday.
The Texas Tribune reported Tuesday that Texas hit another voting milestone Monday as the percent of registered voters who have cast ballots early surpassed the total early voting turnout from any other presidential election — even though the state has four more days of early voting left.
In all, 46% of Texas registered voters voted early through Monday, according to the Texas secretary of state. In 2016, the previous high-water mark, 43.5% of registered voters cast ballots during the entire early voting period, the Tribune reported. More than 85% of ballots have been cast in person.
The raw total of votes cast through Monday was 7.8 million, 1.2 million more than the 6.6 million who cast ballots early in all of 2016 and 87% of the total number of votes cast in the state during the last presidential election, according to the Tribune. There are 1.8 million more registered voters in Texas than in 2016, a 12.3% increase.