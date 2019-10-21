A generator maintenance contractor lost its business with Gregg County after taking too long to fix a generator at the county jail, administrators said Monday.
Holt Cat Power Systems will now handle all maintenance services for the county’s generators, after the Commissioners Court unanimously approved a two-year agreement Monday with the firm based in San Antonio.
The county contracted previously with Clifford Power Systems Inc., a Tulsa company that has an office in White Oak.
Recently, a generator at the Gregg County Jail lost power and needed to be repaired quickly, but Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and County Judge Bill Stoudt said Clifford personnel weren’t quick enough.
“There’s no option. That can’t go out,” Stoudt said. “They were delayed in getting to it, so we decided we wanted to make a change.”
Under the new agreement, Holt Cat will provide scheduled maintenance, repairs and quarterly inspections of the county’s emergency generators at the Gregg County Courthouse, the North Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center, the Marvin A. Smith jail, the Health Department and the East Texas Regional Airport’s firehouse, airfield and terminal building.
The county will pay $27,420 for the first year of the contract and $21,000 in the second year. Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said Holt Cat’s contract is a higher cost to the county than the contract with Clifford, but Davis didn’t release the amount of Clifford’s contract to the county Monday.
In other business, the Gregg County Commissioners Court agreed to a budget transfer request that will allow Cerliano to replace a sheriff’s office vehicle damaged in a wreck with an uninsured driver.
The county’s $9,533.50 reimbursement from its insurance company combined with a $16,211.50 transfer from the sheriff’s Vehicle Fuel and Lubrication account to the Criminal Justice Operations account will allow the county to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse. Commissioners also authorized the $25,745 purchase to replace the damaged vehicle.
Commissioners also approved the 2019 tax roll.
Gregg County had an appraised value this year of $11.59 billion, while taxable values — appraised values minus exemptions and frozen value — increased 5.4% from the previous year to $8.33 billion, Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields reported Monday.