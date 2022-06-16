A discussion with Gregg County city managers focused Thursday on the community and on the teamwork that helps get things done in this area, including a new project focusing on the Sabine River.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt led a panel discussion during the “State of the County” event hosted by the Longview Chamber of Commerce. Participants consisted of outgoing White Oak City Manager Charles Smith and new City Manager Jimmy Purcell; Gladewater City Manager Ricky Tow; Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck; and Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee.
As the the event was drawing to a close, Stoudt asked Selleck and McPhee to talk about a project on which the cities are collaborating — improving access to the Sabine River.
The river doesn’t run directly through any of the cities, Selleck said.
“How is there a river as beautiful as the Sabine River that is reasonably untapped,” Selleck said, adding that there are public access ramps in Gladewater and Lakeport, but otherwise no easy access to the river.
He said as it turns out, Longview and Kilgore had been separately working on that issue — to improve access to the river. They began collaborating, and together, they are working on a grant application to the Sabine River Authority for new access points at Texas 42 and and FM 2087.
“I think that’s the kind of teamwork that maybe goes unnoticed,” McPhee said.
Stoudt and the city leaders also were unified in their concern about how the cities’ and county’s ability to function in the future could be affected by Senate Bill 2. Senate Bill 2 was approved in 2019. It brought multiple changes that include lowering the tax rate an entity can adopt without triggering a required election to adopt a tax rate.
Stoudt said the bill was a response to rising property appraisals in larger counties that was applied to the whole state. He said the state continues to “push down costs” to the cities and counties while reducing the amount of revenue they can collect.
“That’s not going to work,” he said.
“We will not be able to operate under this bill going forward in the future,” Stoudt said.
Under previous rules, the county would receive about $3 million more in revenues in the coming budget year, Stoudt said. The new rules reduce that to $600,000.
“Our insurance rates last year went up close to $800,000,” he said.
The city managers said the tax law change could affect services in the future, with McPhee noting the unanticipated high inflation that has happened since Senate Bill 2 passed.
Selleck described it as a “one-size solution fits all that didn’t fit us.”
The end result of the changes could see services such as street maintenance, for instance, suffer, Smith said. The city managers said it could affect other areas of city services as well.
Stoudt also told the crowd in attendance that he would soon be presenting to county commissioners a plan to help expand rural broadband access in the county. The plan was developed in cooperation with the East Texas Council of Governments.