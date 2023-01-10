Gregg County Commissioners have given the green light to utilize federal relief funds to pay for a new BearCat personnel carrier in partnership with the city of Longview.
Monday commissioners heard from Sheriff Maxey Cerliano who explained the need for the new Bearcat G3 Off-Road Tactical Armored Personnel Carrier. Police Chief Anthony Boone and other members of the Longview Police Department were in attendance in support of the purchase, Cerliano said.
The purchase price of the vehicle is not to exceed $301,292 with the county contributing 50% of the cost at $105,646.
The decision comes months after the county agreed to use $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the purchase of a new mobile command unit.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked the sheriff what the wait would be on the BearCat- referencing the wait for the mobile command unit which is two years. Cerliano said the vehicle would only take a year before coming in.
Newly elected Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick asked if the vehicle would replace the current BearCat the county has or be added to it.
According to Cerliano, the current BearCat vehicle was purchased in 2008, making it 15 years old. The new one will be equipped with more modern technology and will be a four-door vehicle.
“We believe this better serves the team to be able to work and respond to emergencies with two BearCats,” Cerliano said. “So we’ll use the new one as a frontline (vehicle) and of course the 2008 model will still be serviceable (and) usable if we go to a secondary position.”
County Judge Bill Stoudt commented that other local entities who have agreements with the county would also be able to access the vehicle, much like the mobile command unit.
“We do stand ready to partner with our agencies in this area that have issues but we would deploy the personnel and operate the vehicle,” Cerliano said.
Newly elected Pct. 4 Commissioner Danny Craig Sr. acknowledged the relevance of having the item on the agenda in concurrence with the day being National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“I’d just like to say I appreciate all the law enforcement and what they do. Maybe this serves as kind of an early gift for today,” Craig said jokingly.
The purchase was approved without opposition. After the meeting, Cerliano talked about the need for the vehicle as law enforcement continues to confront violent situations.
“We use that vehicle not only as protection for the officers that are involved but we also use it as a rescue vehicle to be able to pull citizens out of harm’s way ‘cause it is a bulletproof vehicle,” he said.
He added that the current 2008 model BearCat is on its third set of windshields after taking numerous rounds of bullets. While unfortunate, the need for protection in deadly situations remains constant, he said.
In other business, Arts!Longview made its annual update to commissioners regarding the use and rental of the Longview Community Center.
In November 2021 the nonprofit organization entered into agreement with the county to manage the center and its rentals. It officially reopened for public use in March 2022.
Executive Director Christina Cavazos detailed the steady activity that’s occurred at the center over the past year. She discussed the elevation in performances by Theatre Longview, which has made a home in the center for its rehearsals and performances.
“The intimate auditorium at the CC has provided the absolute ideal location for them,” Cavazos said. “They’re seeing huge crowds and a lot of new faces coming to their shows.”
Rentals for the center increased overall since it’s been available for use again, she said.
“Over the past year the community center played host to birthday and anniversary celebrations, engagement announcements, wedding receptions, baby showers, church socials, luncheons, comedy shows, concerts, vendor fairs, our catering kitchen was rented out multiple times for catering events and we even had a marriage proposal on the stage...” she said.
According to Cavazos, since its reopening in March through the end of December 2022 the center was used a total of 84 days. Numerous bookings are already scheduled into this year including a Longview Symphony Orchestra concert, a gospel stage play, a dance recital, more Theatre Longview plays, birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and Arts!Longview’s inaugural fundraiser.
After the meeting, Cavazos explained the importance of the community center to Longview residents.
“Community gathering spaces are so important in terms of bringing people together and I think that’s the biggest thing that we’ve seen since reopening is just how grateful people are, especially people in South Longview,” she said. “That is a big space for people...from our whole community but especially in South Longview to have those events where they’re making memories.”