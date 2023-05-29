Gregg County is set to contribute almost $200,000 in borrowed funds for a road-widening project on Texas 31.
County commissioners on Thursday approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a right-of-way on a portion of Texas 31 starting near FM 2767 and ending at FM 1639.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said TxDOT is widening Texas 31 to a four-lane road with continual turn lane from Kilgore to the Smith County line. Gregg County's responsibility is right-of-way procurement for a portion of Texas 31 inside the county, he said.
Much of Texas 31 already has been expanded to four-lanes, and Gregg County's contribution will account for a small portion of the work, he said.
"Then Smith County will pick it up at the county line and take it into Tyler," Stoudt said.
According to Stoudt, the county will finalize the transaction at commissioners' next meeting June 12.
The work is set to cost $198,756, and the county is borrowing funds from TxDOT's State Infrastructure Bank.
The county has never chosen to borrow money for such a project and traditionally has paid cash, Stoudt said.
He cited Senate Bill 2, which limits how much funding local entities can receive from property taxes, as the reason for the county borrowing the money.
The borrowed funds will come with a 1.79% interest rate with a 10-year payout, which Stoudt said the county can pay earlier if it chooses to.
This decision to borrow funds is more favorable than pulling from county reserves, which would come with a 5.5% interest rate, he said.
"I'd rather borrow the money and pay it back over 10 years at basically zero interest and keep our reserves," he said.