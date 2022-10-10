Gregg County will begin providing jail inmates access to a mental health nurse practitioner.
Commissioners on Monday approved an interlocal agreement between the county and Community Healthcore that will provide psychiatric mental health care either in person or through telemedicine for psychiatric assessments and medication management. The contract stipulates the nurse practitioner be available for up to four hours of work per week.
Since this past month, the county has been working to correct an issue found during an inspection in August that caused it to be out of state compliance.
Documents from The Texas Commission on Jail Standards stated that, “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARs), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician ... Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered.”
This past month the jail was in the process of correcting the issue by installing a new software that would help facilitate the documentation process. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Monday afternoon that the county is not longer out of compliance.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and Community Healthcore Program Manager Rachel Harrington were at the meeting Monday to present the plan and answer questions.
Harrington told commissioners the agency will vet the inmates seen in jail.
“The requests aren’t going to be from just anybody ... We’re going to prioritize those that are currently on the clearing house and the maximum security unit forensic list — those people have been waiting in jail over a year at minimum for a state hospital bed,” she said. “So this will actually hopefully help us maintain competency or regain competency prior to sending them to the hospital, which will actually reduce the amount of funds the jail has to spend on them both medically and just to house them in the jail.”
She said Community Healthcore will work with the jail to provide any prescription assistance programs it can.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked Harrington how successful inmates are on adhering to their medication after they get out of jail. She said if the court is concerned an inmate might stop taking medication after release, there are avenues to mandate the person continues to take the meds.
“They would do it as conditions of bond,” Cerliano interjected.
McKinney expressed concern that making sure individuals stay on their medication after release will cost the county more time, effort and money. Harrington said they would put the person into one of the agency’s intensive service programs that include a caseworker who makes weekly house visits.
“And most of those individuals we put on an injection so they’re not responsible for taking oral medications daily ... and they don’t have to remember to take their medicine,” she said.
After the meeting, Cerliano said this will be the first time for the county to have a mid-level provider that can recommend psychiatric medication. He said the screening process will prioritize inmates who are on a waitlist to enter a psychiatric facility.
“Sometimes if they’re charged with a violent crime, it can be 14, 16, 18 months while they wait in jail basically untreated until they go to the state hospital because they’ve been found incompetent,” he said.
Stoudt said after the meeting the agreement will allow the county to start the medication process before inmates are sent to a state hospital, which is better for them.
“Overall it’s better for the people that are in need of mental health before they can go to a state hospital while they wait in jail ... We can go ahead and start to prescribe that stuff now while they’re waiting,” he said.
The work will cost the county $95 per hour .