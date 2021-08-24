The Gregg County Clerk's Office plans to offer a new fraud prevention service that would alert people to filings in the clerk's office, such as deed transfers, that affect their properties.
Gregg County Clerk Michelle Gilley on Monday presented commissioners with her plan to work with Dallas-based Kofile to offer the service free to the public, with costs paid for by fees to the county clerk's office. The three-year contract — a three-year contract instead of a one-year contract locks in the fees longer-term — costs $5,000 for the initial setup and then $5,500 annually, she said.
"Most people don't check their county records unless they're planning on selling or refinancing their property," she said, and clerks in her office can't reject documents that people file as long all the criteria for that document are met.
The online service will notify people who sign up if something is filed in the clerk's office that affects their property, Gilley said. It doesn't necessarily mean the filing is fraudulent, but it will provide people the opportunity to check on the filing to see what it is and how it affects them.
The contract with Kofile will be brought back to commissioners for approval after the start of the new budget year in October. The service likely won't be up and running until the first of the year.
"You see a lot of older people that get taken advantage of with scams and things of that nature," she said. "This would be another way to protect the vulnerable."
A video on the website of the company providing the service shows a news story about a man who, in one case, appeared to have filed a fraudulent deed transfer by forging the signature of a man who had been dead 40 years.
People will be able to sign up for the service online or through a 1-800 number. Alerts can be sent by email or telephone.
Gilley said she's not aware of any instances of this kind of fraud that have occurred in Gregg County, but she has received a lot of calls from people asking if this service is available here.
"I think it's a good investment," Gilley said of the service.