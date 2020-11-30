Gregg County Commissioners voted Monday to set aside up to $100,000 of coronavirus relief funds to reimburse Longview Regional Medical Center for specialized ICU beds being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
"The pandemic has resulted in significant financial burdens on our hospital and we appreciate your consideration," LRMC Interim CEO Michael Ellis wrote in a note to County Judge Bill Stoudt requesting the funds.
Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the hospital Monday that will allow them to funnel up to $100,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to LRMC. The CARES Act stipulates that its funds can be used by hospitals for "unreimbursed expenses" in its treatment of COVID-19 patients. The county serves as a pass-through agency for CARES Act funds.
Hospitals can receive a funding reimbursement for medical equipment needed as a result of the pandemic. Stoudt said Longview Regional Medical Center is seeking reimbursement for leasing specialized COVID unit ICU beds.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo asked whether the funding had also been made available to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Stoudt said both hospitals had been notified of the funding availability, but that Christus Good Shepherd had not requested money.
Also on Monday, commissioners amended a previously approved application to apply for the Help America Vote Act Election Security Grant. Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said the county will seek a $120,000 election security grant that must be matched by $16,000 from the county. The county's funds will be paid for with money from the elections budget.
If approved for the grant, the county will purchase additional voting machines that will be used as backup machines, an additional printer for ballot production, a new voter registration server to replace the current server which is about 10 years old, additional pollbooks to serve as backups at larger polling locations, a dedicated laptop for pollbook management, a dedicated laptop for election night reporting, and security locks in the elections office.
Commissioners also approved a funding agreement with SeeSaw Children's Place to donate $7,000 to the child care center. SeeSaw Children's Place also provides after-school care for children ages 4 through 12 from low-income families.