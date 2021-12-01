A federal grant will be used to purchase a drone for security at the East Texas Regional Airport.
The purchase was approved Monday by Gregg County commissioners.
The drone, at a cost of $13,149, will be purchased using federal stimulus funding. As stipulations of using the grant, the drone must be purchased by the airport, used on location and must be mostly American made.
While the drone will be based at the airport, it will be available for loan to other counties that have mutual aid agreements with the airport and Gregg County.
Airport Director Roy Miller said that as long as the drone doesn't interfere with airport operations, it will be able to be loaned to other agencies on a case-by-case emergency basis.
However, the drone will be primarily used for airport purposes such as aerial observation, Miller said.
Sgt. Geoffrey Serna is the only licensed drone pilot on staff at the airport and will be in charge of flying it. If the drone is loaned to other agencies, Serna will be sent along with it as the licensed pilot.
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office operates a public safety division at the airport where it provides law enforcement support for the Transportation Security Administration, meaning the sheriff's office will have access to the drone, Miller said.
Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said the drone would be utilized for law enforcement operations such as search and rescue, suspects who are evading arrest and analyzing flooded areas.
Harrington told commissioners Monday that choosing a drone to purchase came down to "having a thermal camera with zoom features."
He said this was because of the county's "unique airspace restrictions" such as having tall trees that cover a wide expanse of land.
This is the first drone purchased for the East Texas Regional Airport.