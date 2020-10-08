Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Thursday morning that he is gathering information needed and working on moving toward opening Gregg County bars as allowed in the governor's most recent opening order.
The News-Journal incorrectly reported that the judge did not return a phone call on the issue Wednesday night, although he said he didn't have enough information until later Wednesday night to comment on the governor's move.
Stoudt said he has received the standard protocols from the state that will be required of bar owners before they're allowed to re-open, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is working on a document bars will be required to sign before being allowed to proceed.
"We're waiting for that document as well. We've got until the 14th to get all this in place," Stoudt said. He added that TABC might work with the local health department on enforcement. to ensure bars are following all the protocols at the risk of being temporarily closed if they don't.
"We've got that kind of stuff we're working through. I'm just accumulating information now," he said.
The governor's order gives the judge sole authority to sign off on bars opening inside Gregg County, including those located in the city of Longview.
Lone Star Ice House in Longview posted Wednesday afternoon its Facebook page that it would reopen Friday, although the governor's announcement said bars cannot reopen until next week.
The Lodge Sports Bar said in a Facebook post that it plans to reopen on Wednesday, the first day bars in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalizations are permitted to reopen based on Abbott's announcement.
Outlaws Bar in Longview and Machine Shed Bar & Grill in Kilgore have been open through part of the pandemic in spite of the governor's order. Owners of the two bars are among 30 bar owners across the state who filed a lawsuit challenging Abbott’s June decision ordering bars to again close.