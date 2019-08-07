Gregg County Road and Bridge drivers are getting a crash course this week in preventing costly accidents.
A consultant with the Texas Association of Counties instructed about 20 drivers over a two-day period at the Pct. 4 Barn in Kilgore. Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown invited the TAC after learning about the service, which has shown to practically eliminate driving incidents within the first six months of training, driving simulator consultant Don Courtney said.
"Believe it or not, in my 15 years of doing this, this is my first time in Gregg County," Courtney said.
The course involves several hours of classroom study on safe driving techniques and then another three hours using a mobile driving simulator Courtney brought with him from Austin.
"My goal is to use the driving simulator to reduce cost to the county by reducing collisions and injuries to county drivers," Courtney said.
Brown learned about the training during a TAC function earlier this year and not only invited Courtney to Gregg County but also invited the county's other Road and Bridge crews from Pcts. 1 and 3.
"I wanted our guys to have a better experience out there driving. I know that the better trained and aware they are, the more it’s going to save us money when it comes to accidents," Brown said. "The guys here, some of them have had their (commercial driver's license) for a year or two, maybe three, but I wanted them to keep on track on driving safe."
While this week's training is specifically for road and bridge vehicles, another consultant will bring a driving simulator for law enforcement officers in the next several months, Courtney said.
TAC also provides training for volunteer fire departments, EMS and pickup truck drivers, he said.
The simulators show drivers their true driving habits, such as one-handed or one-finger driving, or poor driving posture that Courtney described as "a gangster lean." He said the simulators also include cameras so that drivers can see their poor habits replayed to them for correction.
"Somebody will pull out in front of them and not use a turn signal, and they’ll yell out, ‘Nice turn signal!’ or whatever the case might be," he said. "They’ll curse at them, and those are some of the things they do in their habits.
"And this is not because the county has had a bunch of accidents," Courtney said. "This is more of a preemptive strike to try and keep people out of accidents."