Gregg County commissioners Monday will consider adopting the same tax rate the county has used since 2012 along with a budget that carries the implications of COVID-19’s effects on the economy.
The votes will follow a public hearing on the proposed budget at 10 a.m. Monday.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the proposed tax rate of 26.25 cents per $100 valuation will generate additional income of about $300,000 compared with the current budget. That’s because the budget shows revenues from property and motor vehicle taxes growing slightly from $24 million to about $24.3 million.
“And that’s just from new construction,” Stoudt said of property tax revenues, adding that the rest of the county’s appraised values were “pretty flat.”
The value of an average a Gregg County home increased from $123,344 in 2019 to $126,941 in 2020, with the average tax bill increasing from $323.78 to $333.22.
“The first takeaway is that COVID has really affected our revenues,” Stoudt said.
The county is projecting it will collect about $16.2 million in sales tax revenues, compared with $17.9 million in the current budget. That’s a more than 9% decrease, with cities and counties around the state expecting lower sales tax revenues as a result of the pandemic.
“Revenues overall were down close to $4 million,” Stoudt said, including charges for services and fines and fees that decreased as the courthouse conducted less business as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We cut just about everywhere we could cut,” he said, but the county still will draw about $2 million from its reserves if commissioners approve the budget.
Overall expenditures in the proposed budget are almost $56 million, according to the county, including $3.4 million in capital projects, compared with the adopted 2019-20 budget of $58 million, including about $5 million in capital expenditures.
“One thing that was up in expenses was fringe benefits and insurance,” Stoudt said. “Insurance was a real hit this year.”
The county already has taken steps to try to address those rising costs, including requiring employees to start paying for part of their insurance and other changes.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo believes there’s another way the county could cut its health care costs — by also using the county health clinic as an employee health clinic, similar to what the city offers its employees.
While he said the spending proposal is a “decent budget,” he would like the budget to address an expansion of county services available online and for the county to offer free wireless internet services to downtown businesses as a way to promote that area as a business district.
He said those and other proposals to help businesses suffering in the post-COVID-19 economy might be possible considering the size of the county’s reserves.
Stoudt said the proposed budget would end in 2021 with $27 million in unrestricted reserves and $25 million in restricted reserves — the money the county keeps in reserves in case of an emergency. Money in unrestricted reserves may be spent on projects with commissioners’ approval.
“It’s been a real comfort to have that in there over the years,” Stoudt said of the unrestricted reserves, because it provides the county the ability “to meet any and all challenges” the county might face. It also generates interest income for the county.
The county’s capital budget for 2020-21 includes $750,000 that would get the county a step closer to building a parking facility.
“The big project that the court voted to move forward with this year on engineering and development and site renditions is the parking facility across the street (from the courthouse),” Stoudt said.
The county previously purchased the location of the proposed parking facility. The facility is something the county has considered for years, with Stoudt saying it’s needed for employee parking but also for members of the public reporting for jury duty, for instance.
Airport improvements, road projects and upgrades to the county judge’s courtroom are among other capital projects in the budget. Stoudt said his courtroom hasn’t been updated since the 1980s. It’s possible it could see more use in the next year or two if the county brings in a visiting judge to assist with a backlog of cases in the wake of COVID-19.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with the way the budget has turned out this year,” Stoudt said. “It’s been a challenge, but I think we’re on the right track.”