In 1874, it cost $1 for a wagon with four yoke of oxen to cross a ferry over the Sabine River near the community of Awalt.
Cattle could cross on the ferry for 5 cents a head. (Longtime former News-Journal columnist Van Craddock previously wrote about Awalt, which was named for the Rev. Solomon Awalt, who "held a prayer meeting under towering pines, and from that meeting came Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church and what is now the Pine Tree Independent School District." The community grew up in an area close to the Sabine River along what is today Marshall Avenue. In 1873, Awalt lost an election in which it and the city of Longview were considered to be the Gregg County seat. Awalt eventually disappeared.)
Flowery, carefully handwriting documents the creation of the ferry and its fees in one of the oldest records on file in the Gregg County Clerk's office — a book with minutes from commissioners meetings from August 1876 to January 1882.
County Clerk Michelle Gilley on Monday presented her archival plan as required by law to the Commissioners Court. The plan includes the "complete restoration" of the commissioners' minute books, 21 in total ranging from 1876 to 1989. Records after that are maintained electronically. A contract for the work with the company Kofile will be considered after the new budget year begins in October.
"There's a lot of neat history there," Gilley said.
While she said the books are in fairly good shape, they do in places have torn pages that have been taped or have stains, or the binding is coming apart.
Gilley said the books will be bound in black leather. The pages will be put through a deacidification process. Stains will be removed, pages repaired and any tape removed. The pages will be placed in plastic sleeves to protect them.
The county's oldest record book also will be restored. Book A, the county's first deed book, dates to 1873.
"I'm really excited about (this project)," Gilley said.