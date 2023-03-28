What better way to celebrate 150 years of history than to be a part of the Gregg County Historical Museum’s Dalton Days & Wild West Show.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said being a part of Dalton Days is the perfect way to kick off Gregg County’s 150th birthday celebration.
“The Historical Commission has been overseeing what we’re doing for the 150th and they have a lot of interaction with the historical museum,” Stoudt said. “You start talking things out and it would be kind of nice … to kick off the sesquicentennial at Dalton Days because it’s an established event and good crowds come down there.”
Gregg County Historical Museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said with this being Gregg County’s 150th birthday, the Dalton Days reenactments will also include some cameo appearances.
“For example, Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick will have a cameo in two of the reenactments and the fire chief of Gladewater will come out and do a cameo appearance,” she said.
The sesquicentennial celebration will kick off at 12 p.m. with the pledge and prayer led by Bostick.
“And then Bill O’Neal, the retired Texas state historian, will come up to give a 14-minutes presentation on what he is calling the ‘Vignettes of Gregg County,’” Loy said. “After that, Jay Dean will come up and he will give a proclamation for Gregg County’s 150th birthday.”
Stoudt said O’Neal’s presentation will provide a brief history of Gregg County from its beginning up to the present.
“A birthday cake will be brought out ... and Rep. Jay Dean will be there to read a proclamation that was voted for on the floor of the House a couple of weeks ago recognizing our 150th,” he said. “I’ll say a few words and then we’ll have some birthday cake.”
Loy added, “A ginormous cake in the shape of Gregg County will be wheeled out with candles on it for everybody to partake of for free.”
Sweet Creations will provide the cake and Edible Art will make cookies, Loy said.
“They will be creating 300 cookies either in the shape of Texas or with the new seal that Judge Stoudt created for the 150th,” she said.
Stoudt said the various events in recognition of the county’s sesquicentennial will serve as an educational tool.
“We’re going to be sponsoring some other events around the county,” he said. “With all the new folks moving into Gregg County, we’ve got to let them know a little bit about where we came from and where we’re going.”