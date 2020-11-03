While local party officials do not expect to know tonight who has won the presidential election, Gregg County’s elections chief says she is confident residents will know what voters in the county decided.
“We will know who Gregg County voted for,” Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said Monday, adding that it will not be final until provisional and military ballots are counted. “I cannot speak for other areas — the rest of the country.”
She was not sure; however, when those results might be in.
The county does not count mail-in ballots until Election Day, and the elections office does not reveal the vote counts until after polls close.
“We hoped to have more people vote early, but we had a good turnout,” Nealy said.
The county had a record-breaking early voting turnout with more than 37,800 ballots cast out of about 73,000 registered voters. Totaling the in-person early voting and the already delivered mail-in ballots, more than 58% of the county has voted, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office.
“There is nothing normal about this election, Nealy said, laughing.
Both Gregg County GOP Chairman Gary Nice and Gregg County Democratic Chair Philip Burns Sr. said Monday they do not believe the presidential race will be determined tonight — or even the next day.
“We don’t know how long it takes to count mail-in votes,” Nice said. “Unless he wins by an overwhelming margin, I don’t think we’ll have results.
Burns said it will likely take time for the mail-in ballots to be counted, and he thinks there could be technical issues with machines somewhere.
“Just get out and vote,” Burns said.
The Democrats will be holding a watch party at 2411 South Eastman Road. Nice said the GOP will not be holding a party at the office since they believe there will likely not be results for the presidential race.
Anyone who needs a ride to the polls can call the Gregg County Democratic Party at (903) 261-9197 or the Gregg County GOP at (903) 297-1908.
Due to the number of registered voters remaining who have not cast their ballots, Nealy expects lines and urges voters to not wait until the last minute on Election Day to head to the polls.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Gregg County, voters can choose any polling location to cast their votes.
“You’re going to wait outside,” Nealy said. “We have to practice social distancing.”
Precautions will be in place at all polling places to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask requirements and gloves. Gregg County polling places will be offering gloves to voters who want extra protection while voting at the machines.
“You need to know if you’re registered to vote in Gregg County,” Nealy said. Before heading to the polls, double check your registration in Gregg County online. If a person is registered in another county, that person cannot cast a ballot in Gregg County, Nealy said.
Nealy reminds voters to bring a photo ID with them to vote.
The seven forms of approved photo ID are:
• Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (not required to be REAL ID license);
• Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS;
• Texas personal identification card issued by DPS;
• Texas handgun license issued by DPS;
• U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph;
• U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph; and
• U.S. passport (book or card).
Additional information can be found at greggcountyvotes.com .
The heaviest volume of voters is usually early morning and right before the polls close. Nealy advises voters try to vote the middle of the morning and midday to avoid longer lines.