Voters in southwestern Gregg County adopted sales tax collections Tuesday, while similar referendums in Rusk and Panola counties were rejected.
Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 voters adopted a 1.5% local sales and use tax on goods and services in the district by a vote of 544 to 313.
“We’re pumped. We’re excited,” Sabine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Sisk said. “We’re ready now to take the next step in building a fire department that can meet the growing needs of this community.”
Gregg ESD No. 2 was created four years ago to support fire and emergency protection services in southwestern portions of Gregg County, including Liberty City.
Revenue from the new tax will support property tax revenue that ESD No. 2 already receives, Sisk said, adding that estimates from the state comptroller’s office indicate the district could collect almost $500,000 — and maybe significantly more — once collections begin as early as May.
The revenue boost will allow ESD No. 2 to reach a goal of 12-hour shifts for firefighters along with construction of buildings and other infrastructure to house firefighters and emergency medical technicians 24 hours a day, Sisk said.
He expressed appreciation for the support of voters and the entire community for allowing ESD No. 2 to deliver on its objectives.
“We — myself as a chief and the fire department board and the ESD board — are committed to the safety and service of this community,” Sisk said, “and this community has supported us.”
Rusk ESD No. 1
Voters in Rusk County ESD No. 1 rejected a 2% sales tax referendum by a vote of 1,442 to 1,311.
Rusk County ESD No. 1 supports four paid and 12 volunteer fire departments throughout the county, including Eastside, Laneville, Carlisle and Overton. Last year, the 16 departments responded to more than 1,900 calls.
Until now, the ESD No. 1 taxing district has operated on revenue from a property tax rate of 7.75 cents per $100 value.
Panola ESD No. 1
Panola County ESD No. 1, which encompasses the entire county minus the city of Carthage, rejected a proposition that would have added a 0.5% sales and use tax.
Unofficial results Tuesday indicated that 943 voters supported the idea, but 1,141 voters were against it.