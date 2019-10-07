A Dallas-based oilfield company seeking an injunction against a Longview man who separated from the company was denied Monday.
Gregg County 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles said he denied the injunction request from Black River Oilfield Services, which accused owner and former Operations Manager Brandon Halcumb of taking money and confidential customer information from the company.
Halcumb, who remains an owner, recently left the company, but "before leaving, took money from the company, confiscated confidential information and records of the company, and sabotaged (or) destroyed Black River company confidential information and records, all in an attempt to support his scheme to divert company customers to his new venture," according to Black River's petition.
The suit was originally filed July 26 in Dallas County but was moved to Gregg County in September.
Halcumb, along with new firms Iron Hawk Oilfield Services LLC and Halcumb LLC, denied "each and every allegation" made in Black River's original petition.
Charles entered his ruling after a Monday morning hearing that lasted more than an hour.
Halcumb and Iron Hawk were represented by Longview attorneys W. Brent Bryson and Mario A. Lamar. Representing Black River was Dallas attorney Scott E. Hayes.