Overall voting totals as well as early voting turnout were the highest for a general election since at least 1988 in Gregg, Smith, Panola, Harrison, Upshur and Rusk counties, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Early voting was extended from two to three weeks in Texas because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and elections administrators across East Texas agreed Wednesday that the extension helped avoid long lines on Election Day.
“I thought it was extremely low,” Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said of Tuesday's turnout. “It was shocking that there were no lines.”
Out of 47,877 total ballots cast in Gregg County, more than 79% — 37,990 — were early votes. The county has about 73,000 registered voters, meaning a 65.5% turnout.
About 5,038 voters cast a ballot in person Tuesday.
Although voting totals in Gregg County were higher than in 2016, the percentage of ballots cast during the early voting period was not. Out of 41,618 total votes in 2016, about 81% — 33,905 — were early votes.
Gregg County turnout in 2016 was about 60%.
Nealy said there also was an increase in mail-in ballots, with more than 5,000 requested and 4,964 returned and counted as of Wednesday afternoon. She added that the requested number is usually closer to 4,000.
The county did not have any issues with registration or voting machines, she said.
“We’re doing a lot of clean up work and crunching numbers,” Nealy said Wednesday. “It still takes a while to verify everything and get reports ready.”
The county’s numbers are not official as military, overseas and a few mail-in ballots are still arriving.
Nealy said, overall, Election Day was smooth with most voters willing to wear masks and gloves at polling sites.
Gregg County GOP Chair Gary Nice said the party precinct chairs and other volunteers worked hard knocking on doors and getting information out to “get people excited” to vote.
“It was good to see,” Nice said.”We had a great turnout.”
However, Gregg County Democratic Chair Philip Burns said he was disappointed and surprised with the low turnout on Election Day though he was pleased with the early voting numbers.
Burns believes early voting turnout did have an effect on Election Day, but more registered voters should be casting ballots.
“We need to better inform people about voting,” he said, citing a conversation with a Gregg County resident who said he could not get off of work to vote.
Turnout in Smith County was more than 68% with 99,804 ballots cast out of 146,729 registered voters
Early voting turnout of more than 79,000 was about 79% of the total. That compares with 63,335 early votes cast in 2016.
More than 12,500 Smith County residents voted on Election Day.
In 2016, Smith County saw about a 62% turnout with 83,871 residents casting ballots out of 135,216 registered voters.
Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said she was surprised to see 20,000 more early voters compared with 2016 and said the extra week was a factor.
"We knew it would be higher because we had the extra week the governor gave us," said Nelson, who started as an elections volunteer in 2001 and joined the staff in 2005.
As for the overall numbers, Nelson said, "We are still above 2016. I thought it might have been a little bit higher, but overall, we are doing extremely well with our numbers and we are also ahead on mail ballots (which have not all been counted), and we are ahead of that from 2016."
Panola County Election Administrator Loretta Mason said early voting helped Election Day in her county run smoothly.
“Without early voting, Election Day would have been horrible for our workers and our voters,” she said Wednesday. “It went pretty good.”
She added that elections workers had extra work this year but were expecting higher turnout.
“Because of social distancing, we only had half our booths,” Mason said.
Voter turnout in Panola County was more than 68% compared with a 64% turnout in 2016. That translates into about 1,000 more votes this year.
Rusk County had a turnout of more than 66% with 21,418 votes cast out of 32,388 registered voters. The county also broke its 2016 record for early voting with 14,280 ballots cast.
In 2016, 18,994 Rusk County residents cast ballots out of 31,331 registered voters.
Officials with the Rusk County Elections Office could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Upshur County polling places remained open for an extra hour Tuesday night after a court order was issued because of technical problems that delayed opening that morning. Votes cast during that extra hour were recorded as provisional, meaning they are "kept separately from the regular ballots, and the voter’s records will be reviewed by the provisional voting ballot board (the early voting ballot board), to determine if the ballot is to be counted or rejected, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Provisional voters will receive a notice stating weather or not their provisional ballots were counted and, if they were not counted, the reason why.
Elections Administrator Lory Harle said 22 provisional ballots were cast during that extra hour.
Upshur County residents cast a total of 18,936 ballots out of 28,212 registered voters for a turnout of about 67%.
About 13,800 people voted early in Upshur County compared with 10,583 early ballots in 2016.
Overall turnout in 2016 was about 16,000 ballots out of 27,915 registered voters.
Election Day turnout was 3,533 voters.
Harrison County recorded an overall turnout of about 64% — 29,462 ballots cast out of 45,933 registered voters
About 23,800 voters cast early ballots compared with 20,254 in 2016. That year, the county had 44,622 registered voters with a turnout of 26,487, or more than 59%.
Officials with the Harrison County Elections Office could not be reached for comment Wednesday.