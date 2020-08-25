Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday added Gregg and surrounding counties in Northeast Texas to a disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Laura’s expected landfall on the Gulf Coast Wednesday night.
Abbott added 36 counties to his earlier declaration because, “Hurricane Laura poses a threat of imminent disaster, including property damage and loss of life, due to widespread flooding, storm surge, and hurricane force winds,” according to the proclamation signed by Gregory Davidson, executive clerk to the governor.
Included in the declaration, issued Sunday with 23 counties, are now the counties of Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Houston, Leon, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Walker, Wailer, Wharton and Wood.
The declaration positions the state to be able to ask for assistance from the federal government.
Abbott made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin during which he provided an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura.
During the press conference, Governor Abbott discussed the threat of high winds as well as life-threatening storm surge where Hurricane Laura makes landfall. He also discussed evacuation efforts throughout the state and announced that reception centers in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin would open later Tuesday.
The National Weather Service shows Laura following a path north along the Texas border with Louisiana after it makes landfall. On Tuesday morning, the service issues a tropical storm watch for a dozen counties in East Texas, including Gregg and surrounding counties.
It also reports parts of East Texas and Louisiana could see as much as 6 inches of rain.
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as much as 13 feet (3.96 meters) of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.
The National Hurricane Center projected that Laura would draw energy from warm Gulf waters and become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday, with winds of around 115 mph