Group behind Lake Lomond project in Longview moves toward fundraising

The group behind an effort to open Longview’s Lake Lomond to the public is moving to the next phase of the project: fundraising.
The nonprofit organization Friends of Lake Lomond has finished mapping out the general plan for what will be known as Echols Park. That plan comes with a total $4.6 million price tag. The first phase, which will consist primarily of a trail around the lake, is about $2 million.
"Our primary goal is to make it open and available to the community as soon as we’re able to," said Bessie Johnson, executive director of Friends of Lake Lomond, and completion of the trail around the lake is the mechanism to get there. Access to the planned park and lake will be free.
"We are working toward raising money toward that phase I project," Bessie said. That will include approaching private donors, foundations and seeking grants.
"We also are very eager to reach grassroots donors and individual who will be active users of this space," Johnson said. " We have to get their support as well."
The lake's origins
Lake Lomond was built more than 100 years ago, in 1910. Robert Echols, and his son, Hugh Echols, along with Frank T. Rembert, built it on what was farmland at the time. It was named for Loch Lomond, a freshwater lake in Scotland that Rembert and his wife, Kate Rembert, visited. It was at one time open to the public and featured a bathhouse, pavilion, boat docks and other amenities.
In 2018, Gene McWhorter and his family, descendants of Robert and Hugh Echols, approached the city of Longview about donating the lake and surrounding property to the city for a park. Those efforts failed because of the associated costs.
That led to Hudson Johnson, Bessie Johnson’s husband, and other investors purchasing the 92 acres between U.S. 80 and West Cotton Street, including buildings with existing businesses. Plans to develop Echols Park are part of that ownership change, and the Friends of Lake Lomond formed with a mission of "partnering with the community to conserve, promote and enhance Echols Park at Lake Lomond through volunteerism, advocacy, innovative programming, and financial support in order to provide public green space and ensure access for current and future generations," the nonprofit’s website says.
Some of the investors in the business side also serve on the nonprofit board. Hudson Johnson is president.
Steve Bodenheimer is a board member of Friends of Lake Lomond, but his interest in the lake dates back to his childhood. He was aware of the lake, he said, and he, like so many other kids in Longview, was tempted to hop the fence that has kept it closed to the public for years and go fishing. He doesn’t remember ever acting on that desire, but his interest in the lake endured into adulthood.
He and other like-minded people began discussing how to turn the lake property into a park in about 2013 or 2014, but that effort didn’t "bridge the gap between the lake as a park and the McWhorter family’s ownership of the properties around it," Bodenheimer said.
Later, Hudson Johnson gave him a book called "Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America." It’s by a husband and wife team who traveled around the United States and observed how renewal is taking place in towns across America. Bodenheimer said that after reading that book, "It became clear to me the model was kind of a public-private partnership to get these things off the ground."
Proximity, possible uses
A feature like Echols Park and Lake Lomond will be valuable considering how close it is to downtown Longview, he said. It’s also close to Lear Park, and will be a place for families attending or participating in sports events there to take a break between games.
"I think it will be utilized greatly if it were ever established," Bodenheimer said, not only for walking and jogging around the lake but by nature lovers and bird watchers and for community events.
"There’s just a multitude of things that could happen at the property," he said, noting that the park project could help attract new tenants and businesses to the commercial property around Lake Lomond.
That could lead to a turnaround in a part of the town "that’s kind of been neglected for decades" and help add to the city’s tax base, he said.
The Friends of Lake Lomond board worked with MHS Planning and Design in Tyler to develop the plan for the lake property.
"There are some sort of rough natural trails that can be used somewhat. We want to make sure the trails are properly implemented," Bessie Johnson said, and for the trails to be accessible to people with disabilities and appropriate for walkers and people riding bicycles.
A sort of wetland area that is in a floodplain will require the use of some boardwalk paths to connect the trail in a way that raises it above the floodplain.
"I think that will be a really interesting aspect of the trail," Bessie, with opportunities for bird watching and to observe flora and fauna.
'Great opportunities'
Phase I also will include "some great opportunities for access to the lake," Bessie said, including two docks. One will be a viewing dock from which people can fish and the other will provide a boat launch for kayaks and other non-motorized boats.
"I think that will be an exciting recreational opportunity," Bessie said.
It’s also one that will likely incorporate the commercial side of the land, through some of the businesses located on the property along Marshall Avenue, including Flugers Bicycle Shop, at 1232 W. Marshall Ave . Flugers provides a variety of outdoor equipment, including kayaks.
Lake Lomond LLC is the name of the for-profit business that owns the properties around Lake Lomond.
"We’ve got a couple of restaurants that you’ll be able to walk from the trail to their back patio," Hudson Johnson said of some of the existing businesses operating in that area. Initial access to the lake will likely funnel through the property where Flugers is located.
"We’re super-excited because it’s just going to be one more social scene for Longview that’s going to open up the nature side of Longview," said Derek Yagle, owner of Flugers. In the next year, Flugers will expand with a food truck park and ax throwing business as well as offer outdoor seating and beer and wine. As a Jackson kayak dealer, people will be able to rent kayaks from Flugers or test one they’re considering buying on the lake.
Yagle expects the overall park project will bring a lot of growth to Highway 80 in the next three-five years.
Bodenheimer agrees.
"There’s no telling what could happen out there," he said, adding that it could turn around a part of town that’s been neglected for decades and help build a bigger tax base.
He said Friends of Lake Lomond has "got a good group together to push this thing forward." They’re an active group that also is contributing to the project, he said.
So are investors in the for-profit side of the effort who bought the overall property. Hudson Johnson said those investors have contributed more than $250,000 to the nonprofit Friends of Lake Lomond.
Commercial aspects
"Our long-term plan is to create the park and then create some commercial aspects around it that can help bring exposure to the park but also benefit from the park being there," he said, adding that Lake Lomond LLC isn’t looking to kick out existing tenants in buildings located on the property.
With the nonprofit starting its big fundraising push, Hudson said it was important for the property’s owners to participate in that.
"We feel like it’s our responsibility. We need to be paying a part of it as well," Hudson said of donations from the people who invested in the property’s purchase.
Bessie said she hopes the fundraising push provides enough funding to break ground on some aspects of the trail. She’s hoping to have something to show the public this calendar year.
"We’re definitely hopeful to really start to show the public there’s progress being made," she said.