Kelly Ramon weaved ornaments with Popsicle sticks and yarn Thursday afternoon as part of an arts and crafts event at Stamper Park in Longview that was designed as an outreach to the community.
“I believe anything like jewelry making and chalk art can bring people together, and that is my personal goal — to bring the community together with that,” Ramon said.
Ramon was among participants at the weekly arts and crafts event at the park organized by Black Lives Matter C.A.R.E.S. (Community Actions to Restore and Enrich Society).
Chris Williams, a co-organizer of the event, said the goal is to engage the community to become more unified.
“This is an opportunity for anybody that actually wants to volunteer their time and engage in their community to do so,” said Williams, who started Thursday by picking up trash left around the park.
In past weeks, participants have walked through the surrounding neighborhood informing residents about what the event offers.
“During this time, some people are alienated or isolated during the pandemic,” Williams said. “We wanted to let them know that this is a safe place where their kids can come learn about and even make art.”
Austin Ray said she wanted to help provide free entertainment for the community as she drew a fresh coat of chalk Thursday on a faded hopscotch grid.
“I just enjoy it. It brings me closer to people that have the same mindset about life,” Ray said. “It’s good to be good to other people, experience good things together and try to build a stronger sense of community with people that you might not have had that sense of community with before just because you were from different parts of town.”
Shae Harkless, whose children played little league football at Womack Field adjacent to the park, said she attended the event because she enjoys the park and wants the community to feel included.
“There are a lot of parents around here that don’t have the opportunity to take their kids to do arts and crafts, and I want to be a part of providing that opportunity,” she said.
The group holds the event noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Stamper Park with social distancing and face masks encouraged. However, organizers said they plan to reschedule the event to take place on Saturdays in the future.
To stay updated on future scheduling, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/blmcares .