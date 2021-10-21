A Longview woman in a purple shirt chatted with another woman Thursday afternoon, just before gathering for a multi-organization photo on the Gregg County Courthouse steps in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The two women talked about their experiences with domestic violence and what brought them to the Purple Thursday event.
Shlonda Johnson, 50, said she often finds herself talking to other survivors.
“It just happens because we can see someone else who made it out. I mean, I should have been dead, but God didn’t let me and he kept me for a reason,” Johnson said. “I just told God, whatever he wants me to do. I wasn’t coming today and then something kept pulling me.”
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, people wear purple on Purple Thursday in part to show support for ending domestic violence.
The Women’s Center of East Texas, the Zonta Club, local law enforcement, Gregg County District Attorney’s Office employees and others gathered for the photo to bring awareness about domestic violence, to support survivors and to honor victims.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, who is on the Women’s Center board, spoke before the photo about the importance of increasing awareness about domestic violence. Bryan said he was happy to see survivors at the event.
“One lady reached out to me through Facebook and said she was a domestic violence victim 27 years ago, and she wanted to come here today to stand with others in her community against what had happened and try to ensure that it doesn't happen again,” Bryan said.
According to the Women’s Center, more than 19,000 calls — or 13 calls per minute — are made to domestic violence hotlines nationwide on a typical day.
“In the 20 minutes we have been here, 250 people have called for assistance from a hotline,” Bryan said. “And that’s just in the United States and just the people we know about.”
Others who have stayed at the Women’s Center also attended Thursday's event, Bryan said.
“I think if it makes one person feel comfortable to reach out and get help, I think that’s why we should do things like that,” Bryan said.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in four women and one in nine men experience severe physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner.
Johnson said Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April are important to her after living through abuse in three marriages and other relationships.
Johnson said she was 18 when she experienced abuse by her first husband. She said the abuse happened in front of her children.
“I don’t know how to put it into words other than he beat me just because he said I didn't have any support; he said that I had no one to rely on,” Johnson said. “He made me feel like he was the only person I had. I had nowhere else to go.”
She said he would find reasons to abuse and assault her, such as not making food he liked.
She left and married again. The second marriage "also was terribly abusive," she said.
Johnson said at one time she moved to Longview from another city to get away from abuse but that she was not able to escape abuse in her third marriage.
She said she still has a knot in her head from a time when a man "took my head and drove it through the wall until he made a hole in the wall." She said she came to the realization that she had to make a change as blood ran down her face.
Johnson said she had to choose better men, and she talks to other women, women at risk and other survivors about that choice, including some of her family members.
“I want women to know that they can get help. You can get help,” she said. “You can find that self-esteem inside of you to say that ‘I’m enough, and I can stand and fight back. And then I can help others out.’ ”
She said she wants to share the message with everyone who is experiencing abuse, especially those in the Black community
“Especially people of my color, we hide a lot,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to talk about it because we were brought up to sweep things under the rug, and I feel like if we would get more involved and share, we might can get on top of the situation.”
She said there can be a hesitancy to call police or seek out organizations that can help out of fear.
“We need something that can break the fear,” Johnson said.
The Women’s Center’s domestic violence 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1 (800) 441-5555.