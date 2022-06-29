One person held a sign reading “Abort the Court” as music played from a speaker Tuesday evening along Loop 281 in Longview during the second day of demonstrations against the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
“It was in response to — we don’t want people to be afraid of repercussions, and we want them to know that there’s a group out here that will stand up for them,” said Alex Lichty, one of three people who formed a group named The 1973 Project that organized the demonstration.
Friday’s 6-3 decision will leave abortion restrictions up to the states. As of Sept. 1, 2021, abortion is illegal in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The state’s trigger law will go into effect in the coming weeks that bans all abortions from the moment of fertilization, except in rare cases to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function,” according to the Texas Tribune.
Lichty said he, Macey Melvin and Chloe Walls formed The 1973 Project after hearing from friends around the state and country who are upset about the ruling.
"Right now what we're doing is a peaceful protest ... for the most part, it's really just to show people in the community we're here, we're not 'gonna be quiet about it and showing our upset and showing the community upset," Lichty said.
Lichty, who was involved in the local Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 on a different corner of the same intersection, said that while he wasn't directly affected by the ruling, it impacted him personally. He said his fiancé previously struggled with a complicated pregnancy and that if an abortion procedure wasn't available she would've died.
"It's not my place to stand up and speak for women but want to be here as a good ally," Lichty said. "I want to be a good faith actor to let women know, 'Hey, I can do my best to find the proper channels for resources. I just don't want to talk over anyone that is affected.'"
As news of the decision spread, state lawmakers representing East Texas cheered the ruling.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who authored the legislation that went into effect Sept. 1, said the decision affirms the nation’s “constitutional foundation of respect for life by finally correcting a decision that has wrongly ruled for almost 50 years.”
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, posted on his campaign Facebook page about the ruling writing, “It’s official!”
As protesters held signs outside the now-vacant Pier 1 Imports store at Loop 281 and McCann Road, they received varied responses. Some vehicles honked their horns in support. Occupants of some vehicles rolled down windows to shout encouragement. A few people made obscene gestures while driving by, and Licthy said on Monday evening a group of young people went by several times and ultimately threw eggs at the protesters.
Licthy said the group plans to continue evening protests at about 6 p.m. in the same spot leading up to July 4, when he said they are making tentative plans for something larger in front of the Gregg County Courthouse.
"(Women) woke up Friday with more rights than they went to sleep with. They feel that their bodies are more regulated than firearms right now," Lichty said, adding that the protesters are “just a small group of people that want to be heard.”