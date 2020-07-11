A small group began collecting signatures Monday to save the Confederate monument outside the Gregg County Courthouse on Methvin Street in downtown Longview.
Bob Fredericks of Hallsville said he planned to present petitions containing more than 300 signatures to the staff of County Judge Bill Stoudt on Friday afternoon on the third floor of the courthouse.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court heard presentations June 29 mostly in opposition to removing the statue on the courthouse lawn but took no action, and the item is not on the agenda for Monday.
“I want to save all statues,” Fredericks said outside the courthouse during lunchtime Friday. “They involve the history of this country. Even the ones we have a problem with, we want to leave. We do not want to repeat our mistakes (from history).”
At 88 and a Korean War veteran, Fredericks said he was born in Bakersfield, California, and has no family ties to the Confederacy. He said he is among about five people who have gathered signatures outside the courthouse.
The petition drives to save the Confederate monuments outside county courthouses in Longview, Marshall and elsewhere throughout the country mark a response to a nationwide movement to remove monuments, in some cases by acts of vandalism.
The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after a white police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes sparked a national movement against police brutality that also calls for removing the monuments.
Black people say they see the monuments, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy arranged to have installed decades after the Civil War, as symbols of racism and oppression.
Chelsea Laury, a Longview resident and college student, launched an online petition drive that calls for relocating the statue at the Gregg County Courthouse to a museum. Laury, who spoke at the June 29 commissioners court meeting, said she gathered about 3,800 petitions as of that day, including from residents from outside Gregg County.
The R.B. Levy Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy initially dedicated the “Our Confederate Heroes” statue in 1911 at what was then Bodie Park at Tyler and Fredonia streets. The statue was moved to the courthouse lawn in 1940 after the park was sold, and the land is now where the Glover-Crim building sits.
Fredericks said he would not be opposed to moving the statue to a museum, if doing so preserves it.
He said he also understands why people want to remove the statues, but said, “They want to take our history away. They are trying to take down (statues of) George Washington, Abraham Lincoln.”
Fredericks gathered signatures from a black couple on Friday. However, he apparently did not make it clear to Ashley and Christopher Hazley of Gilmer that they have to live in Gregg County for their signatures to be valid. Gilmer is in Upshur County.
They both said they favor keeping the statue where it is because it is part of history.
“This is 2020, and the world has changed,” Christopher Hazley said.