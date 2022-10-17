Longview ISD. Marshall ISD. Fort Worth. Hutto. Burleson.
It’s not hard to find allegations of students in special education classrooms being mistreated or abused by educators in their classrooms.
What is hard, is putting an exact measurement to just how big the problem might be. Perhaps even more challenging is implementing solutions to protect those children — particularly those students who can’t speak up for themselves.
“Unfortunately this is a growing problem we have seen across the state of Texas, with educators being charged with crimes for injuring students with disabilities,” said Steven Aleman, Senior Policy Specialist with Disability Rights Texas.
At the beginning of this year, Disability Rights Texas and other advocacy organizations issued a public statement noting a “rash” of arrests of school staff members because of allegations of violence against students with special needs.
“We are calling on state leaders to quickly respond to the needs of students with disabilities who are being endangered,” Aleman said in that press release.
Statistics that would track this particular issue are not readily available from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services or from the Texas Education Agency.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported investigations in which some kind of abuse of a student by school personnel was confirmed — that’s any kind of student, not just students with disabilities, totaled: 121 in 2021; 165 in 2020; 219 in 2019 and 181 in 2018. The agency does not break those figures down by a student’s special needs status. (Those figures compare to 43,270 confirmed investigations in 2021 in any setting.)
Better tracking is one of the changes for which advocacy groups are calling.
“The challenge with this topic is of course there’s no clear way to document and collect numbers,” Aleman said. “It’s, quite frankly, just word of mouth and press inquiries ... .”
The advocacy groups earlier this year called for “Texas to track and make public the number of incidents referred for prosecution and where those cases are being referred.”
One thing Texas did do that put it “at the forefront” of special education law is the “cameras in the classroom law,” Aleman said. The law allows parents to request classroom video surveillance to be installed in a special education classroom. (School districts also can make the decision to use the technology on their own.) That helps protect “vulnerable students” with disabilities, in particular non-verbal students, he said.
“It’s just one aspect to helping to keep students with disabilities safe," Aleman said.
Aleman and attorneys Geoff Hoover and Shane McGuire, have argued, though, that the law doesn’t go far enough. Hoover and McGuire represent families of special education students who reportedly were abused by a group of educators who previously worked at J. L. Everhart Elementary School. The district has agreed to a $2.5 million total settlement with those families. District leaders also have since decided to put video cameras in all special education classrooms.
The advocacy groups want for schools to be required to tell parents about the cameras in the classroom law; to be required to keep the footage longer than currently required, which is 90 days; and to ease restrictions schools might place on parents trying to access the recordings.
Hoover and McGuire previously pointed to what they said is a needed change in the law: While parents can request video cameras in special education classrooms, there's no requirement for those cameras to be monitored.
"The only time the cameras are looked at is if there's a written complaint," Hoover said, and they suggested that the cameras should at least be spot-checked.
Hoover said he and McGuire also could not find any national statistics or any tracking taking place regarding the abuse of special needs students in public school classrooms.
“Given that a lot of these special education students are non-verbal, it appears that a lot of the abuse goes unreported,” Hoover said.
And while he said nothing they have seen suggests this type of abuse happens in every special education classroom, what they’ve seen is that when it does happen it’s not an isolated incident.
In Marshall, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson, was arrested in August on a charge of injuring a child, in a case also involving a nonverbal, autistic special education student, according to documents Hoover provided.
In those documents, an investigation conducted by Child Protect Services said the incident began when some children in the classroom knocked over some straws. Davis, who was an aide in the classroom, is reported to have asked the alleged victim to pick up the straws.
“It is unknown if (the child hit Davis) first or she hit him first. (Davis) stated that ‘I’m not going to let an 8 year old beat me up.’ (Davis) slapped (the child) twice and dragged (the child) across the floor by his arm.”
The report said the child had a bruise under his eye as a result.
“During the investigation a video was obtained showing (Davis) hitting (the child) twice in the face. Video evidence also showed Ms. Davis slinging (the child) by the arm which led to him falling to the ground,” the report says.
The report also details conversations with other people working in the classroom, who say they witnessed the incident and previous incidents with the same aide. They did not report those incidents, and the teacher working in the classroom that day didn’t report the incident until that night by emailing the principal.
Hoover said he’s talked to attorneys involved in similar cases and they reported receiving more calls about abuse cases since the video camera law was enacted in 2017.
“Unfortunately, (the video) isn’t monitored,” Hoover said. Unless someone complains about something happening in the classroom, no one sees it.
Hoover and McGuire are representing the family in the Marshall case. When the Longview ISD settlement was announced, the district noted training it had implemented after the abuse allegations came to light.
Hoover said, however, he and McGuire have since learned that the same day the settlement was announced, an aide in a special education classroom at Johnston-McQueen Elementary, who went through the training, is alleged to have hit a deaf, non-verbal autistic child and was fired that day.
Longview ISD did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.
The advocacy groups are lobbying for additional law changes that would include requiring the regional education service centers to provide training for school staff about how to “to interact appropriately and safely with students with disabilities.”
They’re also calling for Texas to: “Expand the Texas Do Not Hire Registry to include all educators, certified and non-certified, who abuse students with disabilities so they cannot move from district to district, whether terminated or resigned in lieu of termination; Close loopholes that shield school staff from criminal responsibility for assault, abuse, excessive use of force, and maltreatment of students with disabilities; and Require districts to reallocate resources from policing to counselors, social workers, and behavior and wraparound specialists.”
Schools should be safe places for children, Aleman said.
“Obviously, in this day and age, school safety is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, but sadly, the threat comes from within for students with disabilities,” he said, and that threat is educators who aren’t properly trained or supervised.