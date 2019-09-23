Dallas Nash, 6, was ready to get his hands dirty at school Monday morning.
The kindergartner and his classmates planted vegetables at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. Longview ISD Director of Montessori Jacqueline Burnett said the garden is possible through a Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant.
The school partnered with Texas AgriLife Extension and built raised beds for the students to use to plant carrots, collard greens, cabbage, beets, broccoli and spinach. Burnett said many children do not know where vegetables come from.
“If you’ve ever asked a child where a vegetable comes from, they’re going to tell you Walmart,” she said. “We’re going back to the true understanding of where things grow. There’s math in there, there’s science we can integrate and bring the children back to nature.”
The students will water and take care of the garden throughout the year, Burnett said. When the plants are ready, the children will harvest their vegetables.
Nash said all the vegetables need to grow is water and sunlight. Monday was his first time planting something.
“I didn’t know you had to, like, dig,” he said. “I thought you just had to get a stick and poke a hole and put a seed in there, but this is the way the school does it.”
Vegetables come from both the ground and the store, Nash said. But he is skeptical of picking the vegetables once they start to grow.
“If we pick them, they’re not going to grow anymore,” he said.
D’Kaiden Winthrope, 5, also said the plants need water and sunshine so the vegetables are ready to eat when they come out of the ground.
“We put (five) seeds on a paper towel, and glue, and then we put it under the dirt,” the kindergartner said.
Aalain Ruiz, 5, and Genesis Naverrete, 5, planted their seeds next to each other while talking about how fun it is to grow carrots.
Burnett said connecting children to nature is part of the Montessori method.
The Montessori method is defined as a system of education that seeks to develop natural interests and activities rather than use formal teaching methods, according to the American Montessori Society.
“In PE, we talk about healthy eating, healthy living and this is just integrating the whole curriculum into it,” Burnett said. “We’re just excited that every child will be able to plant a seed. They’ll have ownership in this.”