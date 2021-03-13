Eased COVID-19 restrictions are spurring the return of public events to downtown Longview.
Organizers of ArtWalk and Downtown Live recently announced those events soon will return after a year-long hiatus.
ArtWalk, a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, is scheduled April 1. The event has the dual purpose of bringing people to downtown and showcasing local artists. Musicians and other performers often attend, as well. The event is held once per season, four times a year.
“We are thrilled to finally be able to have one safely,” said Arts!Longview Executive Director Cynthia Hellen. “That’s been the whole goal all along.”
ArtWalk has been taken over by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the Cultural Arts District, and this is the first Hellen has been involved with organizing.
“I would say that we have been flooded with artists saying that they want to participate,” said ArtWalk volunteer and organizer Holly Forbes. “There should be a good crowd. The public are eager to get out and about, and it’s one of the first events that’s really happening.”
Hellen said the eased COVID-19 restrictions and the event being outdoors helped organizers decide to go forward with it.
Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s mask mandate effective Wednesday and also opened all businesses to 100% capacity.
“I had spoken with someone at the city and they gave the OK to have the event,” Forbes said.
Hellen added that attendees will be encouraged to social distance, wear a mask and take reasonable precautions.
“To get together for the first time in a year, it’s going to be great,” Hellen said. “We’re just very excited to see the activities start back up downtown, especially if people have not been downtown to see the new businesses. We have a lot going on downtown.”
Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien agreed that the new businesses that have opened in 2020 and 2021 continue to make downtown an exciting place.
Longview Main Street announced this week that the free concert series Downtown Live at Heritage Plaza is set to return in May.
Heien several factors were considered in the decision to resume Downtown Live.
“The first thing was the governor’s orders changed, so some of the parameters we had been working under since July 2020 had changed,” she said. “This whole time, what I was wanting was more guidance on large outdoor events.”
Abbott’s executive order issued in July prohibited outdoor events of no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge.
“The mayor wasn’t approving things, and I think for good reason,” Heien said. “Our (COVID-19) numbers were not good. It was frustrating, and I would have liked to have Downtown Live in the fall, but looking back, I’m glad we didn’t have it.”
In September, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the fall series after the 2020 spring series already had been canceled.
“Looking forward, it’s exciting to see how happy and excited people are,” Heien said. “We usually start in April, but I wanted to wait until May to give people more time to get vaccinated and to keep monitoring hospitalizations. I go into this with guarded optimism.”
This season will be Heien’s sixth Downtown Live season. Since she is comfortable with planning and organizing the event, she said she is comfortable tweaking it and making changes each week if necessary.
“If you want this to happen, you have to remain diligent, Heien said, warning East Texans to stay safe and be careful. “Coronavirus is not over. I’m not a disease transmission expert, but I think we’re definitely on a path that is allowing us to start having things again.”
She said the season will be short and a good test run for the fall.
“I know people are anxious to get back to enjoying an event they really love,” Heien said. “I’m excited to see people I haven’t seen for a year.”
She said she believes this is the beginning of groups in Longview planning for 2021 events.
“I don’t want to open the floodgates,” Heien said. “I am going to need time to rework for the fall. By fall I hope to get back to what we’re used to doing.”
She said Longview Main Street will announce the lineup for Downtown Live within the next week.
“I wanted to get some big favorites on our spring lineup,” Heien said. “The quality of the schedule is what I’m most proud of.”
On opening night, May 7, the city will dedicate the Longview letters at Heritage Plaza. Later in the season, a new balloon sculpture will be unveiled at the corner of Green and Methvin streets during Downtown Live.
By the time fall comes around, Heien said the community Christmas tree lighting and Christmas parade will be events to look forward to.
“Some (other) things we can’t get to until 2022,” she said.