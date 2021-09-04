From staff reports
Guests at a Longview Mall event today can witness art being created in front of them.
The Canvas Project highlights local artists who will bring “the creative process to guests in real-time,” according to the mall.
The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the mall, 3500 McCann Road.
Artists taking part in the event are Austin Albert, Louis Wolfe, Adrien Huens, Ashley Davis, Dana Huber, LaQuita Vaughn, Sarah Bell, Ashley Duke Matthews, Logan Moore, Stephanie Clark, Rebekah Wilburn, Caitlin Golden, Sterling Crelia, Kelly Price, Jeska Lee and Bridget Martin.
“At Longview Mall, we’re always looking for new ways to bring movement, art and culture to our town center for our guests to experience,” said Kelly Overby, mall general manager. “With such vibrant local talent here in Longview, the Canvas Project is an opportunity to spotlight our area artists while creating a unique experience that will surely leave our guests feeling inspired.”
The Canvas Project is part of a nationwide initiative presented by Washington Prime Group that aims to bring artistic experiences to communities by inviting artists to work on unique pieces as guests watch the creative process unfold, according to the mall.
One of the missions of Washington Prime Group, which owns the Longview Mall, is “to transform traditional shopping destinations into true community gathering places where guests can experience cultural events, entertainment and much more.”
For information on the Canvas Project or other upcoming mall events, go to www.longviewmall.com .