The first phase of the Guthrie Creek Trail opens Monday for walking and cycling, though some residents already have tested it out.
City staff installed message boards announcing the opening at the High-Intensity Activated CrossWalk signal recently installed at the Fourth Street pedestrian crossing.
Phase 1 is a section of the trail between Cargill Long Trail and Akin Trail on Delwood Drive. Construction on the final two phases is expected to start in 2020 and, once completed, will connect with the Paul J. Boorman Trail.
HAWK signals at crossings on Fourth Street and on Hollybrook Drive will help trail users safely navigate the busy streets, City Engineer Alton Bradley said.
"HAWKs work the same as other button-activated traffic signals, by pushing a button, which directs the person walking or biking to wait for the signal to change and traffic to stop, allowing them to cross safely," Bradley said.
For a driver, the HAWK signal look different than other traffic signals.
At rest, HAWKs remain dark.
Once they are triggered, the signal goes through a sequence of yellow and red lights that require drivers to slow down and stop, Bradley said.
After the people walking or biking cross the road, the HAWK will go dark again, allowing drivers to continue through the intersection.
"One of the major advantages of the HAWK signal is that it only operates when a person is present to push the button," Bradley said.
At Delwood Drive, a rectangular rapid-flashing beacon was installed to provide higher visibility to drivers who approach the pedestrian crosswalks.
"The Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacon meets the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices requirements for all approved flash patterns," he said.
"These are used for mid-block crosswalks, trail crossings and nonsignalized intersections. This is a pedestrian crossing sign with activated flashing yellow lights. Like the HAWK, the signal is activated by a pedestrian button," Bradley said.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase 1 of the Guthrie Creek Trail. Attending will be representatives from the city and Longview Economic Development Corp., which provided funding for Guthrie Creek Trail designs and construction.
"As far as the project itself, the city of Longview is excited to add this section of the trail to our existing trail system and (is) grateful for the funding from LEDCO," Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said.