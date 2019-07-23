Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity has received a $150,000 grant from the Fund for Veterans Assistance to make critical home repairs in the three counties Habitat serves.
The Veterans Critical Repair program focuses on repair issues that threaten the health or safety of the occupants and makes improvements to provide accessibility for veterans with disabilities affecting mobility.
Cosmetic repairs are not eligible.
Repairs average $7,000 to $15,000 per home, Habitat Executive Director JaJuan Gordon said, and this year's grant is expected to fund 12 repairs.
The Habitat veterans repair program was founded in November 2015, has made repairs to 62 homes and maintains a waiting list of homes needing repairs.
The program is available to military veterans in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties.
For an application and eligibility information, go to netxhabitat.org or call (903) 236-0900, ext. 204, or go to Habitat offices at 905 McCann Road, Longview, or 401 S. Alamo St., Marshall.