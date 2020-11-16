Those wishing to participate in a Gingerbread Showcase on Saturday must turn in an entry form by Wednesday to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat is planning the event Saturday at Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Gingerbread masterpieces will be on display through Jan. 3.
Potential contestants can submit creations in three divisions: corporate, home baker and children under 12. Gingerbread creations will be judged and awards will be given for first place in each division. Additionally, a People's Choice Award will be given to the creation that raises the most money by donation votes.
Email development@netxhabitat.org for an entry form and rules. Entry forms must be returned by Wednesday and gingerbread creations must be received by Friday so they can go on display Saturday.