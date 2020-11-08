Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s Gingerbread Showcase contest is set to start Nov. 21 at the Longview Mall.
Corporate teams, home bakers and children 12 and younger can enter their gingerbread creations through Jan. 3 in the area near JCPenney.
Formal judging and first place prizes will be awarded in each of the three divisions. A People’s Choice prize also will be awarded to the entry that raises the most money for Habitat through electronic donations.
“As part of our ongoing Building Hope Together campaign, we are celebrating the holiday season with this fun contest built on the tradition of building gingerbread houses,” said LaJuan Gordon, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity CEO. “We think it will be great fun to see all the creative interpretations of gingerbread houses on display.”
Entry is free, and entry forms and rules can be obtained by calling Gai Bennett at (903) 236-0900, No. 211, or at netxhabitat.org/hope-campaign/events/.