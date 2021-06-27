When the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals this afternoon, it will be after Hallsville graduate Lauren Lancaster kicks things off by playing the national anthem on her flute.
Lancaster, who graduated from Hallsville High School in 2006 and now lives in Fort Worth, will play the anthem and “God Bless America” at the start of the game.
“I am very honored and proud and blessed,” Lancaster said Friday. “It’s a bucket-list item.”
This will not be her first time performing on a diamond. In 2014 while living in Kansas City, Lancaster performed at a Royals game.
“I got to pick the date, so when I saw Kansas City is going to be in town I thought it would be full circle,” she said.
She got the spot after taking a tour of Globe Life Park with her boyfriend. She said during the tour, they met Chuck Morgan, who is the announcer for the team.
“He asked if anybody had any questions,” Lancaster said. “I was like, ‘I have a question,’ and I asked, ‘Who’s in charge of picking who performs the national anthem?’ And he said that’s part of what he does.”
She then told him she sent an audition CD and never heard back. He gave her his personal email address and said she could send him a link to her playing.
“It really was just the luck of the cards,” she said.
Lancaster has been playing music since she started taking piano lessons in fourth grade. Lancaster later joined the band at Hallsville in middle school and continued in the band through her senior year. She also played in the Kilgore College band.
During her music career, she has been on the all-region band and all-region orchestra. She plays in the music ministry at her church. Lancaster said she also plays the flute on a song by her favorite band — 311. The song is “I’ll be Here Awhile.”
She said she credits her family with her success and is thankful, and she said her former instructors in Hallsville were instrumental in her development.
“Sherri Morgan is an amazing band director. I love her,” she said about the Hallsville director. “I give a lot of thanks to her and Mr. Gary Fort and Mr. Chris Crawford and Mr. Dwayne Hubbard and Mrs. Jennifer Puckett, she was my flute instructor for two years. So, a lot of thanks to them for keeping me involved in music.”