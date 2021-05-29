Under the lights at Bobcat Stadium, the high school graduation season in the Longview area came to an end Friday evening as Hallsville seniors collected their diplomas.
Guests at Friday’s commencement might have thought they were seeing double — and they were. Jiasen Zhang is valedictorian of the Class of 2021, while his twin brother, Jiamiao Zhang, is the salutatorian. And their sister and triplet, Jiarui Zhang, is in the top 10% of the class.
Gladewater High School also held its graduation Friday night at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.
